Covington, LA

Crash on I-12 in Covington kills teenager Friday morning

By Trinity Velazquez
cenlanow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 19-year-old LSU student on Friday. According to State Police, troopers from Troop L were called to I-12...

IN THIS ARTICLE
