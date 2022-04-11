ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Stolen vehicle, gun leads to arrest of two in Pitt Co.

By Ryan Harper
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A stolen vehicle and gun led to the arrest of two in Pitt County.

At 4 a.m. on April 7, Pitt County deputies were on routine patrol when they spotted a U-Haul vehicle on Memorial Drive. Due to certain indicators, the deputies believed the vehicle was suspicious. A registration plate check on the U-Haul indicated that it had been reported stolen from Charlotte.

A vehicle stop in Greenville led to the vehicle search. During the search, a stolen 9 mm pistol from Phoenix was also recovered.

Virginia Rose Pollock, 21, Greenville, was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Pollock was released after posting a $25,000 secured bond.

Justin Scott Strader, 32, Greenville, was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Accessory After the Fact and an Order For Arrest x 2. Strader was released after posting a $41,000 secured bond.

