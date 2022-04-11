Stolen vehicle, gun leads to arrest of two in Pitt Co.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A stolen vehicle and gun led to the arrest of two in Pitt County.
At 4 a.m. on April 7, Pitt County deputies were on routine patrol when they spotted a U-Haul vehicle on Memorial Drive. Due to certain indicators, the deputies believed the vehicle was suspicious. A registration plate check on the U-Haul indicated that it had been reported stolen from Charlotte.
A vehicle stop in Greenville led to the vehicle search. During the search, a stolen 9 mm pistol from Phoenix was also recovered.
Virginia Rose Pollock, 21, Greenville, was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Pollock was released after posting a $25,000 secured bond.
Justin Scott Strader, 32, Greenville, was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Accessory After the Fact and an Order For Arrest x 2. Strader was released after posting a $41,000 secured bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.
Comments / 0