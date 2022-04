While unveiling a series of new actions intended to rein-in the unregulated distribution of so-called “ghost guns”, US President Joe Biden provided a demonstration of just how easy it is to assemble these firearms from kits, commonly purchased online and without serial numbers to track. “A little drill, a hand drill at home, doesn't take very long,” the president said, while gesturing at the kit on display. ”Anyone can order it in the mail. Anyone.”The president’s announcement on gun safety delivers on part of the Biden administration’s long-awaited campaign promise to end what he previously described as the “public...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO