About 100 people lined up outside a South Toledo thrift store Thursday as they waited for the doors to open. As soon as they did, many of them cheered. After seven weeks of being closed, the Toledo Humane Society Thrift Store and Donation Center reopened at a new location at 2306 S. Reynolds Rd., more than double the size of the old one and with an added clothing department, according to its staff. The old facility at Byrne Road and Heatherdowns Boulevard closed in late February.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 5 MINUTES AGO