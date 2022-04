SALINAS (CBS SF/BCN) — A massive 4-alarm fire roared through the Taylor Farms food processing plant in Salinas late Wednesday night triggering the evacuation of the surrounding neighborhoods. The evacuation notice was issued around 2:19 a.m. and was for the areas near the fire between South Main Street, East Alisal Street, Alisal Road and Harris Road. Officials said they were issuing the order due to the potential for an explosion and hazmat plume of ammonia that can change the impacted areas based on shifts in wind direction. “The fire progressed to the point that it poses a significant risk for a potential...

