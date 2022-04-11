ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley native female wrestler commits to D1 program

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNVJY_0f61LWPg00

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WKBN) – A Valley native will be competing in the BIG 10 conference in the college ranks.

According to hawkeyessports.com , Greenville, Pennsylvania native Ava Bayless signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Iowa women’s wrestling program.

Cleveland Guardians’ home opener sold out for 29th consecutive season

Bayless is the No. 12 ranked recruit nationally at 112 pounds.

Bayless is a two-time GIRLS National Prep Wrestling champion and a National Prep All-American at Wyoming Seminary in Kingston, Pennsylvania. The article states that before attending Wyoming Seminary, Bayless won seven straight Pennsylvania Girls’ State Junior Championships and qualified for the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling State Tournament.

“Ava is a silent, hard worker who goes about her business,” said Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun. “I have been around her at various overseas and domestic camps at development age groups with USA Wrestling. She is a good student, a great person and comes from a family of wrestlers. I am excited to get the opportunity to work with Ava again.”

According to the article, Bayless will compete unattached in 2022-23. Iowa announced in September 2021 that it would become the first Division I Power Five school to add women’s wrestling.

The Hawkeyes begin competing in 2023-24.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

