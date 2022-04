ASHEVILLE, N.C. — An employee with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) is being hailed as a hero for helping save an animal that was trapped in a tree. In a Facebook post, Help Asheville Bears (HAB), a group which says it aims to prevent illegal bear trapping, said they were initially called because someone saw a bear cub stuck in a tree. In the caption, HAB said there were actually two cubs in the tree: the one with a stuck paw, and a second that had stayed with it. Both bears were chewing on a branch in an attempt to free the young bear. After arriving at the scene and seeing the bears, the group contacted NCWRC in an effort to help the trapped animal.

