BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A major transformation along Burlington’s waterfront that has been decades in the making is nearly complete. The Moran Plant, a coal-fired power plant shut down in the ‘80s, has now been stripped down to what is being called the “Moran Frame.” After years of studies and false starts over what to do with the derelict building, the city’s multi-million makeover of the plant is nearing the end of phase one.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 6 DAYS AGO