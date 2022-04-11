ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, TX

Cherokee County Sheriff releases identities of standoff suspect, victim

By Michael Fowler
 3 days ago

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s office has released new details regarding the hostage situation that occurred Saturday.

According to the sheriff, Scott Coe, 44 of Whitehouse, kidnapped 27-year-old Christin Robertson, of Jacksonville, on Thursday, April 7 and took her to a residence near CR 2108 in the Oakland Community. Around 9:22 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call regarding a potential kidnapping, prompting them to immediately respond to the location.

“They had it shut down right in front of the church on 84, and had it shut down all the way to Oakland,” said Maydelle resident Dakota Bryant. “They had it shut down for two days which was kind of hard because you had to go all the way to Jacksonville and come back around.”

Cherokee County standoff ends with victim safe, suspect dead

Cherokee County SWAT responded to the residence and attempted to make contact with Coe. Coe allegedly refused to exit the residence and also refused to release Robertson, threatening to kill her and law enforcement multiple times.

Texas DPS Special Response team and Nacogdoches PD SWAT were then called in for assistance on the scene.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Robertson was recovered safely by law enforcement and Coe was pronounced dead. Texas Rangers have been brought in since then to investigate an officer involved shooting. Details regarding Coe’s death have yet to be confirmed.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the kidnapping to ensure that anyone else that was involved in the incident is apprehended.

