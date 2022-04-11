ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

What to do before heading to Colorado parks

By Dan Daru
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Latiy_0f61IWaj00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Many of the parks and outdoor areas in Colorado now require camping reservations due to large crowds. The Problem Solvers offer up some advice before you head up to the high country.

Maroon Peak and North Maroon Peak, together make up Maroon Bells. Bells for the shape, and maroon for the brownish-red color they sometimes have. Whatever color they are, they are also extremely popular.

“Even when I was a kid growing up on the Front Range, that’s what would come to my mind even though I have never been there,” David Boyd, U.S. Forest Service public information officer said.

Looking to own a piece of an old mining town?

Over 300,000 people visit the iconic pair every season, and that is having a serious impact.

“We have begun to see an impact to the trails in the area all around, and it just starts to become an overwhelming number,” Boyd said.

And it is not just Maroon Bells. Rocky Mountain National Park, Mount Evans and Brainard Lake all require reservations to visit as well.

“There are some other options if you get up there in the Aspen area,” Boyd said.

Boyd told the Problem Solvers there are a few other, less conventional ways of laying eyes on your favorite piece of Colorado property.

Maroon Bells parking permits up for grabs April 11

“Plan ahead is number one, look for these times that are earlier in the morning. For instance, (one) that might not fill up as quickly, and just be really flexible,” Boyd said.

And if all else fails, and you just cannot get up to the high country to see the Maroon Bells, well, you can always look at your grocery card, no reservation required.

This story has been updated to properly reflect which parks need reservations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 4

Related
OutThere Colorado

I-70 detour could add more than 100 miles, two hours of driving to trip across Colorado

After a series of closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for similar issues this year. Last year, the area was impacted by powerful floods and mudslides that resulted from the 32,631-acre Grizzly Fire and the burn scar it left behind. In July, more than 100 people become trapped when severe mudslide activity brought travel to a halt on the stretch of interstate that winds through this area, with one report stating that mudslides carried debris up to 150 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep at times. Today, crews are still working to repair damage caused by this period and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Aspen, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
OutThere Colorado

19 stuck semis shut down interstate as snow moves through Colorado

As a storm continues to hit parts of Colorado, some travelers ran into issues due to road closures. One closure that was particularly bad was one that took place on I-70 in the Floyd Hill area, near Golden, when a reported 19 semis got stuck in eastbound lanes during the early hours of the Thursday commute. While this closure has since been cleared, another closure has popped up on I-25 near Trinidad due to adverse conditions.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Boyd
CBS News

Iconic bull elk found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park: "He was definitely vulnerable"

An iconic bull elk who was known for his spectacular antlers has been found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park. CBS Denver reports that some called the animal "Bruno" and to others, he was "Kahuna" or "Incredibull." Loren Schrag, who's been taking photos of the bull elk since 2018, told the station he came across the carcass — and said he believes it was killed by a mountain lion.
ANIMALS
OutThere Colorado

Ranger finds poop bag every 466 feet (or 2.5 minutes of hiking) on Colorado trail + a poop bag tip

A Jefferson County park ranger reports collecting 17 bags of dog poop along a 1.5-mile stretch of trail, presumably at Elk Meadow Park in Evergreen, Colorado. That's roughly one poop bag per every 466 feet of trail. Or – in terms of time, that's one poop bag for every 2.5 minutes of hiking at a 30-minute-mile pace. The ranger, Jason, also pointed out how people will hide the bags over bringing them along to dispose of properly. ...
EVERGREEN, CO
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Camping#Kdvr#U S Forest Service
OutThere Colorado

Massive slide takes place on Colorado mountain pass, crews search for possible burial

According to a press release from the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, an investigation is underway to determine whether or not someone may have fallen victim to an avalanche that took place on Loveland Pass. At about 8:00 AM, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received a report of a large avalanche that took place in the area of the Loveland Pass backcountry skiing area, to the west of the pass summit parking lot. The avalanche was quite large – several hundred feet...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
WyoFile

A dangerous game of chicken on the Colorado River

Seven Western states and their leaders — all depending on water from the Colorado River — remain divided. Opinion — Split into basins by an imaginary border at Lees Ferry, Arizona, each state can share blame for the rapid depletion of reservoirs that once held over four years’ flow of the Colorado River. But now, Lake Powell and Lake Mead edge closer to empty. With water savings gone, the Lower Basin has been trying to cope, though the Upper Basin carries on business as usual. Meanwhile, 40 millions Americans depend on flows from this over-diverted river.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
OutThere Colorado

24 inches of snow possible, travel disruptions likely in Colorado

Big snow is about to hit some parts of Colorado and forecasts are now calling for even more accumulation than what was predicted yesterday. According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to fall from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, dropping the deepest totals in the Front Range foothills, along the Palmer Divide, and along mountains east of the Continental Divide.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

102 MPH winds hit resort in Colorado, another closes for entire day

"Wind gusts are preventing us from safely operating our lifts," wrote Loveland Ski Area on Twitter, as dangerous winds blast much of Colorado and beyond. Loveland Ski Area will not open today, at all, with images from the scene showing windy, near-whiteout conditions. Clear Creek County, home to Loveland Ski Area, is experiencing dangerous weather conditions as wind gusts over 100 miles per hour hit parts of the state. A winter weather advisory is underway through midnight tonight, with some snow expected. Clear Creek County...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy