What to do before heading to Colorado parks

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Many of the parks and outdoor areas in Colorado now require camping reservations due to large crowds. The Problem Solvers offer up some advice before you head up to the high country.

Maroon Peak and North Maroon Peak, together make up Maroon Bells. Bells for the shape, and maroon for the brownish-red color they sometimes have. Whatever color they are, they are also extremely popular.

“Even when I was a kid growing up on the Front Range, that’s what would come to my mind even though I have never been there,” David Boyd, U.S. Forest Service public information officer said.

Over 300,000 people visit the iconic pair every season, and that is having a serious impact.

“We have begun to see an impact to the trails in the area all around, and it just starts to become an overwhelming number,” Boyd said.

And it is not just Maroon Bells. Rocky Mountain National Park, Mount Evans and Brainard Lake all require reservations to visit as well.

“There are some other options if you get up there in the Aspen area,” Boyd said.

Boyd told the Problem Solvers there are a few other, less conventional ways of laying eyes on your favorite piece of Colorado property.

“Plan ahead is number one, look for these times that are earlier in the morning. For instance, (one) that might not fill up as quickly, and just be really flexible,” Boyd said.

And if all else fails, and you just cannot get up to the high country to see the Maroon Bells, well, you can always look at your grocery card, no reservation required.

This story has been updated to properly reflect which parks need reservations.

