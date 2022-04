In times of trouble, you can always count on Jersey Shore rockers to step up to the plate, whether it be in New Jersey or anywhere in the world. Sunday night, Jersey Shore rockers and musicians including Bobby Bandiera, Jillian Rhys McCoy, Tommy LaBella, Tony Perruso, Layonne Holmes, Joe JoBonanno, Eddie Testa, Ron Haney, Joey Stann, Southside Johhny, Steve Forbert, Tommy Meares, and more came together at Jenkinson's in Pt Pleasant for the Concert For Ukraine and raised over $200,000, which will be split between two charities.

