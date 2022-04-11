St. George bowler Chase Evans stays cool, two-hands his way to first career 300

Beginning a game with nine straight strikes is not for the faint of heart. And that's the heart-pumping situation Chase Evans found himself in at Sunset Lanes.

It's understandable that bowlers with multiple 300 games entering the 10th in a situation like Evans would be better at coping with the resulting nerves, elevated pulse, adrenalin rush, and dealing with the fact all eyes in the house are riveted on you.

However, in start contrast, Evans who uses a two-handed delivery is only in his sophomore season of bowling with a personal-best game of 256, and his longest string of strikes is a six-bagger.

So, whether it's his relaxed demeanor or quiet confidence, he was seemingly unfazed by all the pressure of the moment, and nonchalantly stepped on the approach and tattooed the pocket with three strikes for an electrifying 300 game. And after adding games of 214 and 190, he finished with his first-ever 700 series, a 714 with a total of 24 strikes.

Away from bowling, along with spending time with his wife Tiara Kay, he's a computer whiz and gamer with Call To Duty his favorite.

An alumnus of Tuacahn High School, he uses his computer skills at Venuti Woodworking in St. George where they specialize in designing interior custom cabinetry and furniture for homes and offices.

In other action, it may have been just a brief flash, but after his first two games Robert Dickey (766-268, 253, 245) may have entertained the possibility of shooting another 800 after a terrific effort at Sunset Lanes, while Lew Agius (745-278) also put up some impressive numbers.

Others with great scores stoked by a sweet shot at Sunset included Fred Foerster (731-261), Jeremy Turlington (715-254), Scott Brosier (711-289) and 80-something Doyle Mouser (704-247).

Ron Hanson (695-246, 245, 204) delivered a serious top-notch effort, Mason Bedford (654-245) is an alumnus of Crimson Cliffs High School with a terrific two-handed delivery that can really mow 'em down, and Wayne Hoppal (640-246) even joined the scoring fun.

Trevor Miller (654-244) was terrific at Dixie Bowl on Sunday night, Rob Carrier (623-235) dialed up more first-rate scores, and Waylon Nunley (615-234) merits ink for bringing his A-game.

Jack Syddall (611-206, 203, 202) was a pillar of consistency, southpaw David Castro (607-245) is a darn good bowler, and so is left-hander Jerry Bundy (607-233).

In single game action, Jay Ankeny (696) hung a 290 on Sunset, Kyle Clark (668) posted a 278, and a 245 by Johnny Reeves (623) edged out Stan Rasmussen (655-244) for the next best game.

Anthony Green, Darrell Shifflett, Wayne King, along with Mike Foote and Stanford Benally put up a 230, 223, 213, 205 and 202, respectively. Incidentally, Foote rolled a 300 game on the final night of Thursday Mixed Nuts League play last season, and maybe he'll do a repeat this season.

Women bowlers also lit up the scoring monitors led by Ashley Thomas (649-247), Anne Brosier (628-222), Margie O'Neill (619-225), P.J. Redhouse (604-213) and Susan Hill (604-223).

Hailey Bundy (566-222) put up scores she'll eventually serve up a regular basis, Pat McCabe (553-193, 190, 170) fired 13 strikes in a terrific effort at Dixie, Kathy Robbins (530-191) posted solid scores and so did Colleen Bedford (522-203).

Stephanie Miller (525) rolled a 230 in single game action, Sharon Dixon (503) booked a 209, Jamie Turlington (549) uncorked a 201, Karren Nielson tossed a clean 198 gem, and LeAnna Agius peppered the lanes with a 191.

Senior league scores

Jerry Bundy 639-267; Tim Swigart 628-245; Stacy Griswold 626-224; Dave Myers 621-225; Diana Scharf 583-205; Sue Brooks 523- 289; Tom Schwab 225; Gregg Sant 224; Jeff Anderson 224; Scott Blue 217; Barry Sustin 216; Dave Anderson 210; Gary Miskowisk 204; Roger Bojarski 204; Paul Yssel 201.

High scores

Tor Lowry 698-247; Jason Mitchell 695-278; Bob Lehnen 680-256; Brendan Thomas 677-258; Jim Bedford 673-247; Dave Myers 659-248; Rod Post 658-237; Ron Floreani 656-230; Nick Mace 652-223; Jim Bice 651-226; Chuck Kenny 648-248; Ryan Gallian 648-246; John Potter 646-242; Larry Rumple 646-225; Shane Wilson 645-245; Joseph Graham 642-230; Chuck Irvine 639-243; Cory Choate 637-236; Mike Hallenbeck 632-226; Jake Heaton 631-234; David Lee 628-245; Tony Zaccheus 627-236; Doug Bowers 626-234; Tyler Thomas 625-267; Vic Reading 622-236; Bruce Breager 618-221; Bill Stauffer 617-223; Michael Seymour 617-214; Devin Werner 61`6-223; Trent Nay 614-245; Jacob Bouck 611-225; Kyle Kidman 611-227; Paul Yssel 609-215; Don Polich 607-213; Randy Halverson 605-215; Marcus Allen 604-222; Matt Polatis 603-227; Dale Knight 602; Kyler Mitchell 602-214; Bill Echternkamp 601-212; Randy James 601-235; Matt Hill 600-243; Stan Oliver 600-232; Ted Mickelson 246; Kevin Kidman 226; Derek Wallace 225; Jeremy Telford 223; Jim Mathews 217; Ken Schloman 217; Max Stayrook 215; Ronnie Floreani 214; Pat Webster 213; Tyler Mickelson 213; Dave Keller 212; Matt D'Apuzzo 212; Russ Gallian 210; Wil Mariluch 210; Dan O'Neill 208; Myles Benally 208; Lloyd Warne 205; Hal Evans 204; Keith Jones 204; Lindsay May 204; Pat Darragh 204; Troy Olaveson 204; Mo Davis 203; Phil San Antonio 203; Josh Dippre 202; Ken Clammer 200; Dawn Thomas 594-214; Sherri Snarr 581-211; Debbie Lehnen 574-195; Lisa Moss 568-206; Pat McLaughlin 550-193; Arline San Antonio 546-213; Ann Rasmusen 537-237; Pat Schulze 535-188; Diana Scharf 533-203; Chris Sanzone 530-179; Lisa Jones 520-186; Annette Chug 525-220; Diana Stauffer 517-196; Shelley Hurst 517-203; Autumn Telford 507-189; Luann Huchins 507; Arlene Roberson 506-190; Indianna Polatis 201.

Willie Theis covers league bowling in St. George for The Spectrum & Daily News.