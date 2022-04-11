ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Detroit Police donating bulletproof vests to Ukraine

By Mid-Michigan NOW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Detroit Police...

Oxygen

Mother, Sons Arrested In Connection With 2018 Murder Of Man Found In A Michigan Lake

A mother and her two sons are in custody after authorities connected them to the 2018 murder of a man found in a lake. Michigan brothers Angel Jose Alvarez, 22, and Juan Diego Hernandez, 27 – along with their mother Guadalupe Davila-Rodriguez, 46 – were arrested on Friday for their roles in the murder of Emilio Valdez, according to Fox 2 Detroit. Valdez, 20, was shot to death and dumped in Osmun Lake in Pontiac, Michigan, nearly four years ago, authorities say.
WIFR

Freeport Police donate protective vests to Ukraine

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport Police Department has dozens of retired bullet-resistant vests sitting in storage. When the department learned of Ukraine’s urgent need for protection earlier this month, they got city council’s approval to send 33 of those vests to citizens in need through the Illinois Association of Police Chiefs.
FREEPORT, IL
FingerLakes1.com

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office’s Recreational Safety Division will offering the N.Y. State Safe Boating Course

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office’s Recreational Safety Division will be offering the N.Y. State Safe Boating Course. This course is required for anyone who will be operating a Personal Water Craft (Jet Ski/Wave Runner type vessels) and for anyone born after January 1st of 1988 to operate any vessel. The course will be offered on the dates and locations listed below. Those attending must be at least 10 years old at the time of the class.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
The Independent

Video shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer

A Black man face-down on the ground was fatally shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer, the violent climax of a traffic stop, brief foot chase and struggle over a stun gun, according to videos of the April 4 incident.Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed outside a house in Grand Rapids. The white officer repeatedly ordered Lyoya to “let go” of his Taser, at one point demanding: “Drop the Taser!”Citing a need for transparency, the city’s new police chief, Eric Winstrom, on Wednesday released four videos, including critical footage of the shooting recorded by a...
WNDU

One dead, another hurt in Benton Township shooting

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Township Police Department is investigating after one person was killed and another person was hurt in a shooting. Officers were called to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Plum Court at Blossom Acres Apartments just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived,...
