Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Detroit Police donating bulletproof vests to Ukraine

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office’s Recreational Safety Division will be offering the N.Y. State Safe Boating Course. This course is required for anyone who will be operating a Personal Water Craft (Jet Ski/Wave Runner type vessels) and for anyone born after January 1st of 1988 to operate any vessel. The course will be offered on the dates and locations listed below. Those attending must be at least 10 years old at the time of the class.

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 20 DAYS AGO