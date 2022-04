The Casa Grande baseball team had a comeback for the ages in a wild Vine Valley Athletic League win over Napa on Wednesday. The Gauchos, the No. 2 team in The Press Democrat’s rankings, trailed 9-3 heading into the seventh inning but rallied with seven runs in the top of the frame for a 10-9 win. It’s a season high for runs in an inning for the Gauchos (12-4, 3-2).

NAPA, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO