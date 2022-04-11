Selena Gomez Shuts Down Body-Shamers Who ‘Bitch About’ Her Weight: ‘Perfect the Way I Am’

Selena Gomez. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Shutting it down. Selena Gomez had some strong words for people who feel the need to comment on her body , explaining that she doesn't care about her weight.

"So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich," the "Bad Liar" singer, 29, told fans via her TikTok Stories on Sunday, April 10. After sharing her fast food order, Gomez explained that she doesn't judge herself for what she eats and wishes other people wouldn't either.

"But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway . 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh,'" she continued. "Bitch, I am perfect the way I am."

The Only Murders in the Building star has frequently talked about dealing with a constant influx of opinions on her appearance , even revealing in November 2019 that she left social media partly as a reaction to body-shaming comments.

"I experienced [body shaming] with my weight fluctuation for the first time," Gomez said during an appearance on the "Giving Back Generation" podcast. " I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues and for me, that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff."

Adding that she only "really noticed it" when people started saying mean things about her body on social media, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer continued: "In reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends on what’s happening in my life." All of the negativity took a toll on Gomez's mental health as well. That got to me big time. I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit."

During an interview with Glamour UK in February, Gomez explained that she has dealt with public scrutiny since her days on the Disney Channel . “Being in the public eye from such an early age certainly comes with a lot of pressure. It’s hard to feel comfortable when you feel like everyone is watching, judging and commenting on the way you look,” the Spring Breakers star explained. " Self confidence is still something I work on daily, but when I stopped trying to conform to society’s unrealistic standards of beauty, my perspective entirely shifted."

She continued: “It took me a long time to realize that I only wanted to be myself – that what made me unique was also what made me beautiful."

More recently, Gomez claimed she hasn't been active on social media in four years. "It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people," the Rare Beauty founder said during an interview with Good Morning America on April 4. "I can’t believe that I’m where I am mentally, just because of how I took the necessary steps in order to kind of remove myself from that."

She concluded: "I was tired of reading horrible things. I was tired of seeing other people’s lives. After that decision, it was instant freedom."