Premier League

Stugotz Wants You to Stop Talking About F1

By Ryan Phillips
 2 days ago

On Monday's edition of the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz , Stugotz went on an excellent rant about the growing popularity of Formula 1. Le Batard's sidekick complained that tweeting about and discussing F1 had become the "cool" thing to do but that no one actually cares about it.

Here's what Stugotz had to say on the matter:

Look, the man is just trying to watch Jane Pauley on Sunday morning, could you all just give him some peace?

Formula 1 has grown in popularity in the United States since the debut of Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive . He's not wrong that people have definitely have gotten far more vocal about their fandom for the spot. And it is kind of the new cool kids sport the way soccer -- and specifically the Premier League -- was a decade ago.


