DBCC’s pop-up girls’ dress sale raises money for Young Survivors

A girls dress sale at the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition raised $1,000 for its young survivors program.

“Most women who are diagnosed with breast cancer at a young age also have young children,” said Mackenzie Blithe, who arranged the pop-up shop. “We felt like this was a great way to raise money and help people with children choose cute clothing at a low price.”

The April 1 and 2 pop-up sale at Great Stuff Savvy Resale in Wilmington included a curated collection of boutique and designer dresses from around the world.

Blithe called the sale a huge success and said that the organization may hold another in the future, although one is not planned at this time.

“Over 100 dresses were sold and the shop attracted many first-time visitors,” she said.

Other events are planned through DBCC to support the Young Survivors in Action group.

On April 13, May 11 and June 8, a virtual cookbook club is held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Each attendee receives their own cookbook in the mail, and they meet virtually once a month to indulge and share cooking tips, healthy ideas and inspiration for cooking healthy. Anyone interested can RSVP to aperdue@debreastcancer.org and space is limited.

Other events include Healing Meditation, Sleepytime Yoga, FUNctional Fitness and Belly Dancing. To learn more about events planned for DBCC, go to www.debreastcancer.org/dbcc-events/ .

For more information about Young Survivors in Action, go to www.debreastcancer.org/programs/young-survivors-in-action .