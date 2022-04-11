High Wind Warning issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, slow down, turn off cruise control, and exercise additional caution, particularly at intersections and highway on-ramps and off-ramps where accidents are more likely to occur. Decelerating abruptly or making sharp turns at a high rate of speed may result in loss of vehicle control. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Gove; Graham WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulation ranging anywhere from a dusting to 3 inches. North winds gusting up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Graham and Gove Counties. * WHEN...From sunset this evening to 4 AM CDT Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions. Affected routes include Interstate 70, Highway 283, and Highway 24. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of heavy snow capable of producing blizzard conditions will develop over portions of central Kansas this evening and overnight. Where exactly this band will develop remains somewhat uncertain. At this time, areas along and east of Highway 283 appear most likely to be affected. Slippery road conditions and sudden, significant reductions in visibility associated with heavy wet snow and blowing snow are possible for several hours late this evening. Temperatures will remain at or above freezing.

GOVE COUNTY, KS ・ 27 DAYS AGO