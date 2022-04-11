High Wind Watch issued for Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central La Paz; Gila River Valley; Kofa; Yuma BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Gila River Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz County and Yuma. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airbbut will not likely mix down to the surfaceorne.

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ ・ 24 DAYS AGO