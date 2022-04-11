High Wind Watch issued for Cheyenne, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 13:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. If you can delay travel, do so as poor travel conditions, as well as several accidents, have been reported. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Northerly winds gusting as high as 40 mph may lead to some blowing snow. * WHERE...Kit Carson and Cheyenne Counties in Colorado. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions. Affected routes include Interstate 70, Highway 385, and Highway 40. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light to moderate snow, heavy at times, has led to snow accumulations across eastern Colorado. Slippery road conditions and sudden, significant reductions in visibility are occurring, especially on Interstate 70 in Kit Carson County. Several accidents have been reported.

CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO ・ 29 DAYS AGO