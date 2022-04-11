ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Christian Bale’s ‘Thor’ Costume Revealed in New Promo Images

By ScreenCrush Staff
107.9 Jack FM
107.9 Jack FM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

He definitely ain’t Batman anymore. One of the more intriguing aspects of Thor: Love and Thunder is the fact that its villain, Gorr, is played by Christian Bale, DC’s former Dark Knight. Jumping from DC to Marvel, Bale will tackle the role of Thor’s new nemesis, although his exact plan is...

jackfmcasper.com

ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Merch Reveals Chris Hemsworth's Radical New Look

Marvel fans have what may be the best look yet as Thor's new look in Thor: Love and Thunder thanks to an unexpected source. Marvel already revealed the new blu costume via the new toy line. Now Hallmark has revealed a new Christmas tree ornament featuring Chris Hemsworth's Thor in his new costume and donning his helmet, striking a powerful pose (via @common_writer on Twitter). You can take a look below.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Merch Offers First Look at Jane Foster's Powers

A lot of thought we'd never see it happen again but Natalie Portman is set for her full-time return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and this time around, she'll no longer be portrayed as the damsel in distress as her character Jane Foster is set for a major upgrade. In case some of you haven't heard yet, Foster will be taking on the Thor mantle in Thor: Love and Thunder but as it stands, we still don't know if the Taika Waititi-directed film will be 100% faithful to Jane's comic book run.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Vin Diesel heavily hints that CGI Paul Walker will be in Fast 10

Vin Diesel has hinted that Paul Walker may return to the Fast and Furious franchise in CGI form. "I am approaching the finale of the first saga… that is Fast," Diesel wrote on Instagram. "It is very intense, although god has brought such incredible talent to assist me in completing this mythology, I can’t help but to reminisce… you all have been a part of this journey. You all have been a part of this family. I can’t believe that universal studios is committed to a two part finale… their support and belief in this mythology surprises me and makes me smile. There are angels coming to this mythology that will make you all smile."
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Ezra Miller Net Worth 2022: How Wealthy The Flash Actor is Today?

Ezra Miller has been part of big-budget movies as of late. Thanks to his number of big-budget movies, Ezra Miller has successfully established himself as an emerging star in the business. He does not only make it to be part of the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise, but the DC Extended Universe as well.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Star Michael Rooker Breaks Silence on Potential Comeback

Yondu's death in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is easily one of the most tear-jerking moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and I'd even dare say that it's up there with Tony Stark's death. Following Michael Rooker's MCU exit in 2017, the fandom has undoubtedly grown to appreciate the actor and the character, so much so that there have been pleas to have Yondu returning from the dead. Now, Rooker himself is finally breaking his silence on his future in the billion-dollar franchise ahead of.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Nicolas Cage Reveals to Warner Bros. He Wants To Join 'The Batman' Sequel as Villain, Egghead

Nicolas Cage might just be entering into the world of DC Comics for his next career move. In a message to Warner Bros. executives, Cage told reporters at SXSW that he is interested in taking on the role of the villain Egghead in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman. While a sequel has yet to be announced, Cage is putting his hat in the ring, just in case. In the interview, Cage discussed the upcoming releasingstating, “We have this new [movie with] Robert Pattinson as The Batman, which I’m excited to see. I haven’t seen it yet but I think he would be terrific.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer

The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel's Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War's trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder's titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.
COMICS
POPSUGAR

Zendaya Trades In Her Spider-Man, Tom Holland, For Andrew Garfield at the Oscars

It looks like Andrew Garfield stepped in as Zendaya's Spider-Man at the 2022 Oscars. The two Spider-Man alums posed for a quick photo together on the red carpet on Sunday. Garfield — who was nominated for best actor in a leading role for "Tick, Tick... Boom!" — made a surprise appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" alongside Zendaya and her boyfriend, Tom Holland, so their reunion was a sweet treat for Marvel fans.
MOVIES
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Avengers: Endgame's Joe Russo Explains Why Captain America Didn't Die In The Marvel Movie

We’re coming up on three years since Avengers: Endgame came out in theaters, and the penultimate Infinity Saga remains a popular conversation topic among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. One of the biggest moments in Endgame, if not the biggest, was when Tony Stark/Iron Man sacrificed his life to save the universe. However, there were plenty of people ahead of the movie who thought Steve Rogers/Captain America would meet his demise, and Endgame co-director Joe Russo.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Surprising BTS Photo of Robert Downey Jr.

Avengers: Endgame ended the culmination of Marvel Studios films that began in 2008 with Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man. The film closed up a lot of the storylines that began throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including killing off the Tony Stark/Iron Man character. During the beginning of the film, Tony Stark was stranded in space with no food or water.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Karen Gillan Shares Set Photo, And Nebula Looks Pretty Beat Up

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place with countless franchises, but a few stand out as fan favorites. James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies are definitely in that category, and fans can’t wait to see what the filmmaker has in store for Vol. 3, one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies. Actress Karen Gillan recently shared a photo from the set of Guardians 3, and Nebula looks pretty beat up.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Jeff Goldblum Dressed Up As Joker, And Now I Want To See Him Play The Batman Villain

It’s no secret that superhero movies are everywhere, with various studios creating their own cinematic universe. Given the massive popularity of DC’s Batman, Gotham City and its denizens have been adapted for film a number of times. Jurassic Park icon Jeff Goldlbum recently dressed up as The Joker, and now I want to see him play the Batman villain.
MOVIES
NME

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ has broken a world record for prosthetics

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 has broken the world record for “most makeup appliances” on a single production, with the film still 13 months away from release. Introduced in 2014, the franchise currently centres around Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax The Destroyer (Dave Bautista) Groot (Vin Diesel) Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana). By the end of Avengers Endgame, the team also included Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff).
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame's Sebastian Stan Says Movie was "Tough to Shoot" for One Big Reason

Next month marks three years since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters, and it's still a big topic of discussion for Marvel fans and stars alike. Pretty much every big name in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has stories to share about their time making the iconic film, and the latest tidbit comes from Sebastian Stan. Stan first joined the MCU as Bucky Barnes when Captain America: The First Avenger was released in 2011, and he went on to appear in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and most recently starred in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Black Panther. During a recent chat with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stan revealed why Endgame was "tough to shoot."
MOVIES
The Independent

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 breaks world record previously held by The Grinch

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has already broken a world record – despite being still more than a year away from release. The hotly anticipated superhero sequel, starring Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, and Bradley Cooper, is currently in production.Director James Gunn gave fans an update on the behind-the-scenes progress of filming, claiming that the high-budget space opera had set a new world record in the field of make-up.“Just heard from our makeup folks at @LegacyEffects that yesterday #GotGVol3 officially passed the World Record for ‘the most makeup appliances created for a single...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Fantastic Beasts 3: Why Johnny Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts 3 – AKA Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – sees Mads Mikkelsen take over from Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Depp having played the villain in the previous two Fantastic Beasts movies, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald. His departure from the series, though, was not an amicable one.
MOVIES
