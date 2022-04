ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Triad woman behind bars for the past 30 years, convicted of killing her grandparents in 1991, is now free after being granted clemency. April Barber left an Anson Correctional Facility early Thursday morning. She entered prison at 15 years old and was expected to serve two life sentences. She’s now 45 and a free woman.

