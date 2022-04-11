Gov. Andy Beshear uses line-item veto power in state budget

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed a Republican-priority measure on Friday that would ban abortions in Kentucky after 15 weeks of pregnancy and regulate the dispensing of abortion pills.The governor raised doubts about the constitutionality of the bill and criticized it for not including exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.State lawmakers will have a chance to override the veto when they reconvene next week for the final two days of this year’s 60-day legislative session. The abortion measure won overwhelming support in the GOP-dominated legislature. A state Republican Party spokesman called the veto the latest example of the...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO