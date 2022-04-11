ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

1995 kidnapping, sexual assault survivor makes public plea to keep predator behind bars

By Anya Tucker
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKAbM_0f61BQu400

Warren County, N.Y ( News10 )-The now adult survivor of a kidnapping and sexual assault in 1995 is sharing her story for the first time in an effort to keep the man who attacked her behind bars.

News10 is using only her first name to protect her identity.

The attack happened on August 11th, 1995 when Laura was just 12-years-old while she was vacationing with her family in Brant Lake located in the Adirondacks in Warren County, New York.

“I went on my bike ride thinking absolutely nothing of it.” She rode to a corner store and called her mom on the store’s pay phone, letting her mother know she would return in a few minutes. Then she started riding back.

But moments after leaving, she saw a vehicle pull in front of her on the roadway, “Cut me off and jammed on his brakes. I did not know exactly what to think.” However, she did know that something was very wrong.

The driver, a man she would soon come to know as Patrick May, was a convicted sex offender.

Laura jumped off her bike screaming. She says that she did not hear anyone chasing her, “The next thing I remember is being on the ground and watching it from above, like just sort of disassociated. Watching myself get raped. I remember thinking I am going to die. My parents will never find my body. They will not know what happened to me.”

She did her best to fight off her attacker, including biting him.

At just 12 years old, Laura knew she would have to rely on sheer will and her smarts if she were to survive.
After raping her in the woods, May then drove Laura to another wooded location in Hague, 20 miles away, where he assaulted her again.

With her wrists bound with tape, May had Laura clean herself up behind his vehicle. That’s when she noticed his license plate, “I remember just looking at the back of his license plate and repeating it over and over again.”

Even though he had promised not to kill her, May began to strangle Laura in the woods. She tried to outsmart him by playing dead, “And I just dangled there as he strangled me. And he did not stop and that is the last memory I have of that evening.”

16 hours after being abducted she woke up in the woods. Naked and badly injured she was able to make her way to a nearby home for help.

Her anxious parents rushed to the hospital, finding their daughter bruised and beaten. The whites of Laura’s eyes all red (a condition called petechiae) due to being strangled. “When the word raped came out my mouth associated with a 12-year-old. It was so bizarre. I mean I believed it, but I couldn’t believe it. In fact, I still don’t believe it,” said her father.

They told News10’s Anya Tucker they were just grateful that their daughter was alive.

Investigators were able to locate May using the license plate number given to them by Laura.
Former Warren County Sheriff Bud York worked on the case in 1995, but he already knew Patrick May from the mid-1980’s, arresting him for raping a neighbor after he broke into her home. For that crime, May served less than two years in prison.

According to investigators, after May got out, he tried to abduct a woman outside a grocery store in Baldwinsville, New York. York says other previously unidentified victims have since come forward too.
“He should have never got out,” said York.

Investigators credit Laura’s courage, along with bite marks she left on May and remembering that license plate number for securing a conviction and prison term of 75 to 150 years.

“I was strong before this happened. We always said he picked the wrong girl. And so, I wanted to be able to help others,” says Laura. Laura’s strength helped her turn her pain into a mission to help other victims. She graduated from law school and is now a prosecuting attorney, going after the Patrick May’s of the world.
“That’s why I wanted to go to trial. It’s led me on the career path I have today.”

But always looming in the background is the fear that her attacker may one day be released.
May became eligible for parole 2 years ago. While that request was denied, he is now up for another parole hearing this June. “If Patrick gets out of prison. There will be other victims. And they are going to be dead. Because he does not want to be behind bars,” said York.

To ensure Patrick May stays behind bars, every 2 years Laura’s parents conduct a letter writing campaign asking everyone they know- and even those they don’t to write letters to the parole board asking them to keep Patrick May in prison. “Anybody that can get involved because this isn’t just us. This could be your kid. It could be anybody,” said Laura’s mom.

“Thinking that he murdered me and left me for dead in an area where people dump their garbage because that is the regard that he had for my life, he should never, ever, be free,” added Laura.

Patrick May is currently 58-years-old and has a conditional release date of 12/17/2028. If he can find appropriate housing and was not disciplined while in prison he will be released and the parole board has no choice.

But in the meantime, Laura and her parents are reaching out to anyone who will listen asking them to help.

They say they received an incredible response during their last letter writing campaign, with more than 1,000 letters written to the parole board.

Here is the information if you wish to send a letter:
Address envelopes to:Cayuga Correctional Facility Attn:SORC (Parole Board)2202 State Route 38AP.O. Box 1150Moravia, NY 13118-1150

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Troy heroin dealer sentenced to 6+ years in prison

Sherrod Johnson, known by some as "Rod", age 28, of Troy, was sentenced Tuesday to 81 months in prison for possessing and intending to distribute heroin on separate occasions in 2019 and 2020, and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in 2020.
Daily Voice

Baltimore Murder Convict's Guilty Plea Gets Him Life Behind Bars

One of two man arrested in an East Baltimore homicide has been convicted of murder and sentence to life in prison, authorities said. Keith Gladden, 35, pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of Dontrell Toliver in the McElderry Park neighborhood back in 2020 on Wednesday, March 16, the office said, according to a release from the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brant Lake, NY
City
Baldwinsville, NY
Warren County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Warren County, NY
Complex

Former Co-Worker Who Killed Black Man on Camping Trip Will Not Face Charges, Victim’s Family: ‘Not Surprised’

After his death on Dec. 12, Pennsylvania’s Venango County District Attorney Shawn White announced at a press conference on Tuesday that Peter Spencer’s death was a result of self-defense under the state’s stand your ground law. Spencer’s family says they are “not surprised” by the announcement—describing his death as a "modern-day lynching."
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Sexual Assault#Predator
The Independent

Man who abducted 26 children in America’s biggest kidnapping in 1976 may be released

After 17 unsuccessful attempts, a California man who kidnapped 26 children on a school bus in 1976 has been recommended for parole.When Frederick Newhall Woods and two other gunmen hijacked the school bus in Chowchilla, California, it was considered the biggest kidnapping in US history.After hijacking the bus, which returning from a summer field trip at the Chowchilla fairgrounds swimming pool, Woods and his friends James and Richard Schoenfeld transferred the 26 children and their driver into vans and drove them 12 hours away in the dark to a location where, CBS News reported, they were held captive underground in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pamela Smart denied freedom 30 years after sensational murder trial that inspired Nicole Kidman movie

Pamela Smart, whose conviction for recruiting her teen lover to kill her husband inspired a book and a Nicole Kidman movie, was denied a sentence reduction on Wednesday.Smart’s high-profile trial inspired Joyce Maynard to write “To Die For” in 1992, drawing from her case, which was in turn was adapted into a 1995 movie starring Kidman and Joaquin Phoenix.Smart, now 54, has exhausted all her judicial appeal options.She was found guilty of recruiting 15-year-old high school student William Flynn and three other teenagers, to shoot and kill husband Gregory Smart in 1990 when she was a 22-year-old high school media...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Pamela Smart denied chance at freedom decades after killing

Pamela Smart has been denied a sentence reduction on Wednesday, more than 30 years after her sensational trial that inspired books and the Nicole Kidman movie "To Die For." In 1990, Smart was 22 and working as a high school media coordinator when she was accused and eventually convicted of recruiting her teenage lover to kill her husband, Gregory Smart.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘I didn’t believe it for a moment’: Inside the case of ‘supermom’ Sherri Papini charged with faking kidnapping

When Sherri Papini vanished while jogging near her home on 2 November 2016, it sent a shockwave through the small city of Redding in Northern California.Hundreds of residents joined in a massive law enforcement operation combing trails, roads and waterways of Shasta County searching for any trace of the missing mother of two. Ms Papini was found three weeks later on Thanksgiving Day 150 miles away, and claimed to have been abducted at gunpoint by two Hispanic women who beat and shackled her, shaved her long blonde hair off, placed her in an adult diaper, and branded her in preparation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy