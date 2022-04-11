ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, TX

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office releases name of Whitehouse man who kidnapped hostage

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who is said to have kidnapped a Jacksonville woman before holding her hostage. According to a report...

www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Man accused of Anderson County murder, standoff indicted

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - An Anderson County grand jury has indicted an Athens man accused of shooting someone to death before holding a home hostage. Robert Mason Eckert III, was indicted on March 23 on charges of murder, aggravated kidnapping and deadly conduct. Eckert was arrested on Dec. 9 following...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitehouse, TX
Jacksonville, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Cherokee County, TX
City
Jacksonville, TX
Cherokee County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Whitehouse, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Nacogdoches, TX
FOX40

Sheriff’s Office: Auburn man found with son who was reported missing

AUBURN, Calif (KTXL) — An Auburn man was arrested this week on the suspicion of being armed and under the influence while with his son, who was previously reported missing, according to officers.  The Placer County’s Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 2:30 a.m. on March 22 regarding a missing 2-year-old boy. Officers said […]
AUBURN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Hostage#Shooting#Kltv#Swat#The Texas Rangers
KKTV

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who stole and used victims’ credit cards

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a suspect in a criminal trespassing auto case. Deputies say on Feb. 16, 2022, at between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Lindbergh Road and Schilling Avenue in unincorporated El Paso County. The victim’s rear passenger window was broken and purse was stolen near the Mount Herman trailhead. The victim’s credit cards were reportedly taken and used at multiple locations in the area, including King Soopers at 4:16 p.m., 7-Eleven at 4:29 p.m., Loaf-N-Jug at 4:36 p.m., and Subway at 4:41 p.m.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KLTV

Como-Pickton student dies in 3-vehicle wreck in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Como-Pickton CISD students, faculty members, and staff are mourning the loss of 15-year-old Hannah Pegues, who died in a three-vehicle crash that occurred on State Highway 11 on Monday. “All of us at Como-Pickton CISD, faculty and students alike, were both shocked and overcome with...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLTV

1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck on FM 2493 in Bullard

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on FM 2493 near the Brook Hill School in Bullard Saturday afternoon. Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that the Bullard Police Department is working the wreck. However, he did confirm that a Bullard PD officer told SCSO Dispatch that one person was dead when he arrived at the scene.
BULLARD, TX
KLTV

Juvenile charged in connection with shooting death of man found at Marshall cemetery

MARSHALL, Texas (News Release) - Wednesday, April 6 at 3:31 p.m., detectives with the Marshall Police Department took a 16-year-old juvenile male into custody. The juvenile male is charged with one count of murder stemming from the shooting death of Akeivyon Diez McMillan, 20, in Powder Mill Cemetery last Wednesday afternoon. The suspect is a juvenile as defined by the State of Texas, and no information about his identity can be released.
MARSHALL, TX
CBS Miami

Broward Sheriff’s Office Release Name Of Man Killed In Deputy-Involved Shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed Thursday in a deputy involved shooting. It happened shortly before noon in the area of Broward Boulevard and 27th Avenue, near the Broward Sheriff’s Office headquarters. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives from various units were working a planned operation when they attempted to take Zy Shonne Johnson, 23, into custody. Zy Shonne Johnson (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office) During an afternoon press conference, BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony said Johnson crashed his car, before turning a gun in the direction of deputies before he was shot. “He decided to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
KLTV

Man accused of trying to kidnap 3 girls arrested in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - On Wednesday, deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old fugitive who was wanted for trying to abduct three girls in Pasadena and Deer Park. Chase Alois Brefczynski was arrested on an aggravated kidnapping charge and booked into the Angelina County Jail....
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Gentry Parkway murder suspect still on the run, police asking for tips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are still looking for a second murder suspect in the March 26 shooting death of a Tyler man, Anthony Wilson, 53, inside a home on Gentry Parkway. Christian Navon-Whitney Polk, 19, of Tyler, has a warrant for first-degree murder. His bond has been set...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy