Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office releases name of Whitehouse man who kidnapped hostage

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed Thursday in a deputy involved shooting. It happened shortly before noon in the area of Broward Boulevard and 27th Avenue, near the Broward Sheriff’s Office headquarters. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives from various units were working a planned operation when they attempted to take Zy Shonne Johnson, 23, into custody. Zy Shonne Johnson (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office) During an afternoon press conference, BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony said Johnson crashed his car, before turning a gun in the direction of deputies before he was shot. “He decided to...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 20 DAYS AGO