2 children hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in Shreveport (Shreveport, LA) Nationwide Report

On Sunday afternoon, two children suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Shreveport.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at about 4:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Jewella Ave. The early reports showed that a driver in a white truck was traveling at a high rate of speed [...]

April 11, 2022

