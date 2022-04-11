2 children hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
On Sunday afternoon, two children suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Shreveport.
As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at about 4:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Jewella Ave. The early reports showed that a driver in a white truck was traveling at a high rate of speed [...]
