ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

2 children hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=153VgB_0f619w3Z00
2 children hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)Nationwide Report

On Sunday afternoon, two children suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Shreveport.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at about 4:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Jewella Ave. The early reports showed that a driver in a white truck was traveling at a high rate of speed [...]

Read More >>

April 11, 2022

Browse through Today’s Louisiana Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

Shreveport police find couple missing since Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police found a couple they have been searching for since their family reported them missing since early Monday morning. Erica Allen, 39, was found late last night in Longview, Texas and Antonio Jackson, 37, was found just after 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Both were safe and unharmed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTSM

Three people hospitalized after two-vehicle crash Saturday night

One driver was found hiding in the backyard of a nearby residence. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three people were sent to the hospital Saturday night after a “serious-injury” crash involving two vehicles, according to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD). The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit (S.T.I.) responded to the scene […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Shreveport, LA
Accidents
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
KBTX.com

Bryan police nab four suspects in theft of catalytic converter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The following release comes from the Bryan Police Department:. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15th, an observant citizen observed multiple subjects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. The reporting party was able to relay identifying information about the suspects and a description of the vehicle they arrived in to dispatch.
BRYAN, TX
KTAL

7 men facing murder and rape charges in Caddo

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Seven men were indicted Friday for charges related to homicide and rape charges. James Kelly Stubblefield, 55, of Ardmore, Oklahoma is indicted for second-degree murder for the shooting death of Jamar Norris Sr. in Nov. 2021. Norris was shot multiple times in a parking lot during an argument with his estranged girlfriend over a child custody agreement at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments in Shreveport.
CADDO PARISH, LA
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collision#Traffic Accident#La Rrb#Louisiana Accident News
KSLA

Footage of fire at Golden Corral

Many LSU Health students made a “bald” move on Thursday, March 17. It’s annual Geaux Bald Shave Day!. Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The film is scheduled to be finished by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WJTV 12

Two women wanted for shoplifting at Hattiesburg Walmart

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women wanted in connection to a shoplifting investigation. Police said the women are wanted in connection to an incident that happened at the Walmart on Highway 49 on Monday, February 14. Anyone with information about the incident can call the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
KHOU

'She was a beautiful person': UTMB NICU nurse from Galveston shot and killed on Gulf Freeway

LA MARQUE, Texas — A woman found shot to death in her car on the Gulf Freeway has been identified as 42-year-old Patrina Compton from Galveston. The UTMB NICU nurse was shot around 3 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-45 near Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park, according to the La Marque Police Department. She had been shot multiple times and her car was full of bullet holes.
LA MARQUE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
MyArkLaMiss

Narcotics investigation in Louisiana leads to confiscation of a dozen firearms, 50 grams of suspected meth and marijuana

VIDALIA, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent investigation into reported illegal narcotics activity led to the arrest of four people in Concordia Parish. Marvin Morehead, Tiffany Morehead, Ann Chodyrew and Joseph Bonnette were arrested and booked into the Concordia Parish Jail. Earlier this month, “the CPSO Narcotics Unit had the occasion to investigate numerous cases of […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
KTAL

Who is running for Shreveport Mayor? 6 already declared

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Qualifying for the Shreveport Mayor’s race in November won’t open until July, but that has not stopped at least six candidates from declaring their intent to run for the office. Two Caddo Parish Commissioners, a former city council member, a retired police officer,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
americanmilitarynews.com

US F-16 fighter jet crashes in Louisiana

On Wednesday, an F-16 fighter pilot ejected from his jet before it crashed into a wooded area near Ft. Polk in Louisiana, officials said, adding that no serious injuries were reported. According to Tech Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle, the jet belonged to the Oklahoma Air National Guard and was flown from...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Tornado Watch issued for most of Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for most of Louisiana on Tuesday morning. A tornado watch is in effect for the following parishes/ counties in the WWL-TV viewing area until 7 p.m. Tuesday: Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington parishes and Hancock and Pearl River counties.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

2 Men Arrested as Facebook Argument Leads to Shooting in Opelousas

A man accused of shooting someone with bb shots from a shotgun in August 2020 has been arrested. Travis Finley of Eunice is behind bars on a $150,000.00 bond. According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Orchid Drive in the Opelousas area on August 24, 2020. Investigators say the victim shared a social media post in support of a law enforcement agency after an officer-involved shooting. Another suspect in the case, Daveon Finley of Lafayette, argued with the victim on social media about it and allegedly threatened to go to the victim's home to fight him.
OPELOUSAS, LA
WWL-TV

List: School closures, changes due to severe weather on Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS — A storm system that left widespread damage and some injuries in its wake in Texas is drifting into Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center says the storm, which already caused at least four injuries in North Texas, could trigger “a regional severe weather outbreak,” and forecasters say the affected areas. There is a significant risk of high winds, with hail and strong tornadoes possible.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy