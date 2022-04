Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon is back in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against left-hander Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs. The Rockies held McMahon out on Tuesday and they were off on Wednesday, so he is back in the lineup with two-plus days of rest. McMahon is replacing Garrett Hampson on the hot corner and hitting sixth.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO