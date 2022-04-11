Rockford blood center says it has ‘urgent’ need for donations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock River Valley Blood Center says it has seen a sharp decline in donations and is in need of life-saving plasma.

In March, the RRVBC says it was down 300 units, and is currently 100 units behind for Apirl.

The RRVBC is offering gas cards in exchange for blood.

Administrators said as soon as the COVID-19 mask mandate ended, people went back to life as normal and donations dropped.

“Tragedies don’t stop. Usage at hospitals does not stop. Accidents don’t stop. Heart attacks don’t stop. All of this still continues, even though the pandemic is over,” said chief operating officer Heidi Ognibene. “So, life is going on and with life, we have accidents and tragedies and we really need to have blood on the shelves to save lives. So, things are not going well, and we think it’s partly due to people just getting back to normal with the pandemic ending, and they’re getting back to their regular life. It’s not on the front burner any more.”

The blood center says B Negative and O Negative blood is needed the most. The center is holding weekly $25 gift card drawings for all donors this month.

