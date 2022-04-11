ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford blood center says it has ‘urgent’ need for donations

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H9BWK_0f618Zul00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock River Valley Blood Center says it has seen a sharp decline in donations and is in need of life-saving plasma.

In March, the RRVBC says it was down 300 units, and is currently 100 units behind for Apirl.

The RRVBC is offering gas cards in exchange for blood.

Administrators said as soon as the COVID-19 mask mandate ended, people went back to life as normal and donations dropped.

“Tragedies don’t stop. Usage at hospitals does not stop. Accidents don’t stop. Heart attacks don’t stop. All of this still continues, even though the pandemic is over,” said chief operating officer Heidi Ognibene. “So, life is going on and with life, we have accidents and tragedies and we really need to have blood on the shelves to save lives. So, things are not going well, and we think it’s partly due to people just getting back to normal with the pandemic ending, and they’re getting back to their regular life. It’s not on the front burner any more.”

The blood center says B Negative and O Negative blood is needed the most. The center is holding weekly $25 gift card drawings for all donors this month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Say hello to Rockford’s new LGBTQIA+ liaisons

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford is taking steps toward inclusivity with liaisons to the LGBTQIA+ community. Officials announced the creation and appointment of two leaders to hear concerns. Emily Schmidt, who works on youth prevention and intervention strategies, is the city’s liaison. And Michelle Marcomb, who has taken on the role for […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of killing pregnant Rockford woman and 3 kids to represent himself in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Normal, IL
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Health
Rockford, IL
Society
1440 WROK

A Happy Ending? Another Illinois Business Closes Its Doors Furever

You heard that right. Petland, the largest retailer of puppy mill puppies, is officially shut down and we need to talk about it. Any time a business closes I'm normally pretty bummed about it. But this place? I'm not going to shed a single tear or lose any sleep over it - I'll only cry over the poor animals who had to live in this store. It's the way pet shops like Petland operate that I definitely don't appreciate. I'm all about 'adopt, don't shop'.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Plasma#Heart Attacks#Rrvbc
WCIA

Police responding to situation on Paula Drive

UPDATE: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders are responding to a situation on Paula Drive at McKinley Avenue. Our on-scene reporter said there was a bunch of evidence markers there. Champaign Police Officers and State Police are on scene. A crime scene van just pulled up. We are trying to get more information on what […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford officers attacked during stolen car arrest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police officers came under attack by four people while trying to arrest Brishawn Vaughn, 18, after a pursuit early Thursday morning. Police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Bell School Road. As officers approached, police say the driver, Vaughn, crashed into a squad car and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport man arrested for Sunday shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Darion Wheeler, 18, has been arrested for a shooting on Sunday morning. According to Freeport Police, officers were responding after gunshots were heard in the area of Homer Street and Oak Avenue around 11:01 a.m. and spotted Wheeler running from the scene. He was arrested and charged after police found the […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man arrested in shooting investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Kevon Tillman-Jackson, 18, on Saturday after officers responded to a reported shooting on Acorn Street. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 600 block of Acorn Street around 4 p.m. and found a parked car that had numerous bullet holes. Police spoke with Tillman-Jackson, who was a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy