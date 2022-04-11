Wasco man killed in Pond Road accident identified

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the Wasco man killed in a crash on Pond Road and Highway 43 last week .

Juan Antonio Fernandez, 65, was hit by an SUV on the driver’s side and declared dead on the scene. Fernandez was driving a Toyota Corolla, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A CHP investigation showed that Fernandez was driving westbound on Pond Road. Officials said Fernandez stopped at the posted stop sign at the intersection of Pond Road and Highway 43.

At the same time, Hanford, Calif., resident Guillermo M. Valera was driving a Ford Expedition northbound on Highway 43, according to CHP.

Fernandez proceeded into the intersection in front of Valera, 57, according to CHP. Officials said Valera tried to brake to avoid the Toyota but could not in time and hit Fernandez’s car on the driver’s side at about 65 miles per hour, according to CHP.

Valera sustained minor injuries, according to CHP.

Officials said alcohol and drugs are not a factor in this crash.

