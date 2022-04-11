ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toby Keith To Release Limited-Edition Vinyl Of His ‘Toby Keith Greatest Hits: The Show Dog Years’ Album

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
Richard McLaren

We’ve all blasted Toby Keith at some point in our lives.

Whether it’s been “Should’ve Been A Cowboy,” “As Good As I Once Was,” “Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue,” “Beer For My Horses,” or all the above, we’ve all been there.

Needless to say, the Oklahoma native has wracked up some massive hits over his extensive career, and released his Toby Keith Greatest Hits: The Show Dog Years back in 2019.

With that being said, he’s stepping it up a notch, and is gearing up to drop the next stage in the form of a vinyl double album.

The limited edition will be available exclusively at Walmart beginning April 29th.

It will feature two LPs in red vinyl, and will include 16 tracks on three sides and an etching of Keith from a live performance on the fourth.

You can check out the full track-list below:

Side A

That’s Country Bro

Made In America

Beers Ago

Red Solo Cup

American Ride

Don’t Let the Old Man In

Side B

God Love Her

Hope On The Rocks

Trailerhood

Cryin’ For Me (Wayman’s song)

She Never Cried In Front Of Me

Side C

High Maintenance Woman

Love Me If You Can

Lost you Anyway

Back In The 405

American Ride (Official Remix)

