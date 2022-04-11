ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexaria Aims To Demonstrate DehydraTECH's Performance In Epilepsy Research

By InvestorBrandNetwork
Benzinga
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. LEXX recently announced the beginning of the first phase of its epilepsy research program, EPIL-A21-1. “The research program will assess the seizure-inhibiting activity of cannabidiol (‘CBD’) administered via...

www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

Lexaria's IP Portfolio Grows Following Receipt Of 24th Granted Patent

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Lexaria has received a new patent entitled “Compositions Infused with Nicotine Compounds and Methods of Use Thereof”. The new patent, granted in Australia, is the first awarded from Lexaria’s...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP) To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Investor Event

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. CNS Pharmaceuticals CNSP, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, will be part of a moderated fireside chat during the Virtual Investor Glioblastoma Multiforme (“GBM”) Spotlight event on April 14, 2022. The chat is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET and will include CNS Pharmaceuticals management team members, including CEO John Climaco, along with opinion leader Samuel A. Goldlust, MD. The focus of the chat will be GBM and the work that CNS Pharmaceuticals is doing to advance Berubicin, its novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier for the treatment of recurrent GBM, one of the most aggressive types of brain cancer. The company is currently conducting a global study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Berubicin in the treatment of GBM. Goldlust is Dr. Goldlust is an investigator in the company’s Berubicin study and a leading neuro-oncologist who currently serves as the Pitkin chair in neuro-oncology and as medical director of the Brain and Spine Institute at John Theurer Cancer Center.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

FDA Grants Direct Biologics Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation for the use of ExoFlo in COVID-19 Related ARDS

AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Biologics, an innovative biotechnology company with a groundbreaking extracellular vesicle (EV) platform drug technology, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has awarded their EV drug product ExoFlo with a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation for the treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19. The RMAT program is designed to expedite the approval of promising regenerative medical products in the US that demonstrate clinical evidence indicating the ability to address an unmet medical need for a serious life-threatening disease or condition. Under the RMAT designation, the FDA provides intensive guidance on drug development and post-market requirements through early and frequent interactions. Additionally, an RMAT confers eligibility for accelerated approval and priority review of biologics licensing applications (BLA).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
State
Colorado State
MedicalXpress

Study shows 100g of cranberries a day improves cardiovascular health

A new clinical trial found daily consumption of cranberries for one month improved cardiovascular function in healthy men. The new study, published today in Food & Function, included 45 healthy men who consumed whole cranberry powder equivalent to 100g of fresh cranberries per day (9 g powder) or a placebo for one month. Those consuming cranberry had a significant improvement in flow-mediated dilation (FMD), which signals improvement of heart and blood vessel function. FMD is considered a sensitive biomarker of cardiovascular disease risk and measures how blood vessels widen when blood flow increases.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Tetra's Opioid Pain Alternative Moving Closer to FDA Approval

Tetra Bio-Pharma announced that its investigational new drug involving cannabinoids, QIXLEEF, received guidance to strengthen its nonclinical and toxicological data from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which brings it closer to marketing approval. QIXLEEF is an aerosol botanical therapy with fixed doses of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), both...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Genetics of glutamate and its receptors in autism spectrum disorder

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental impairment characterized by deficits in social interaction skills, impaired communication, and repetitive and restricted behaviors that are thought to be due to altered neurotransmission processes. The amino acid glutamate is an essential excitatory neurotransmitter in the human brain that regulates cognitive functions such as learning and memory, which are usually impaired in ASD. Over the last several years, increasing evidence from genetics, neuroimaging, protein expression, and animal model studies supporting the notion of altered glutamate metabolism has heightened the interest in evaluating glutamatergic dysfunction in ASD. Numerous pharmacological, behavioral, and imaging studies have demonstrated the imbalance in excitatory and inhibitory neurotransmitters, thus revealing the involvement of the glutamatergic system in ASD pathology. Here, we review the effects of genetic alterations on glutamate and its receptors in ASD and the role of non-invasive imaging modalities in detecting these changes. We also highlight the potential therapeutic targets associated with impaired glutamatergic pathways.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Early-stage Alzheimer disease: getting trial-ready

Slowing the progression of Alzheimer disease (AD) might be the greatest unmet medical need of our time. Although one AD therapeutic has received a controversial accelerated approval from the FDA, more effective and accessible therapies are urgently needed. Consensus is growing that for meaningful disease modification in AD, therapeutic intervention must be initiated at very early (preclinical or prodromal) stages of the disease. Although the methods for such early-stage clinical trials have been developed, identification and recruitment of the required asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic study participants takes many years and requires substantial funds. As an example, in the Anti-Amyloid Treatment in Asymptomatic Alzheimer's Disease Trial (the first phase III trial to be performed in preclinical AD), 3.5 years and more than 5,900 screens were required to recruit and randomize 1,169 participants. A new clinical trials infrastructure is required to increase the efficiency of recruitment and accelerate therapeutic progress. Collaborations in North America, Europe and Asia are now addressing this need by establishing trial-ready cohorts of individuals with preclinical and prodromal AD. These collaborations are employing innovative methods to engage the target population, assess risk of brain amyloid accumulation, select participants for biomarker studies and determine eligibility for trials. In the future, these programmes could provide effective tools for pursuing the primary prevention of AD. Here, we review the lessons learned from the AD trial-ready cohorts that have been established to date, with the aim of informing ongoing and future efforts towards efficient, cost-effective trial recruitment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Omega-3 Supplementation Could Boost Immunotherapy’s Cancer-Fighting Power

Immunotherapy and anti-inflammatory therapy were more effective when mice consumed omega-3s. Findings from a new study performed in mice suggest that omega-3 fatty acids could help immunotherapy and other treatments do a better job at fighting cancer. Immunotherapies, which stimulate the body’s own immune system to attack cancer, have revolutionized cancer treatment, but they don’t work for every patient.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shropshire Star

New ‘killer’ immunotherapy shows promise in attacking hard-to-treat cancers

Trials show the drug redirects the body’s own natural killer immune cells to target tumour cells. A new “killer” immunotherapy treatment is showing early promise in attacking cancers that are hard to treat. Researchers at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London, and the Royal Marsden NHS...
CANCER
Benzinga

7 Emerging Cannabinoids To Watch

This article was originally published on NisonCo and appears here with permission. Although we usually hear about tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) when it comes to cannabinoids, there are many more with promising therapeutic potential. Cannabinoids are compounds that are naturally occurring in the cannabis plant. Over 100 cannabinoids have been detected in the cannabis plant, although most have not yet been isolated or studied extensively. Here are seven emerging cannabinoids to watch in the market.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $400M Of 3 Stocks

Although U.S. stocks traded mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is How To Make $1000/mo In Passive Income With These Top 9 Dividend Stocks To Hold Forever

Do you want to make $1000 a month in passive income? I don't blame you; I mean, who wouldn't want to earn that. This article will cover investing in dividend stocks to get you to $1000 a month in passive income. What would you do with the money? Would you go on a vacation, say the Caribbean or on a cruise, or use it for a downpayment on a new home or a fancy new sports car?
STOCKS
biospace.com

A Win for AI: FDA Approves BioXCel Therapy for Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia

Connecticut-based BioXcel Therapeutics announced a win for artificial intelligence in the pharmaceutical industry. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a sublingual film drug that aims to reduce the occurrence of agitation episodes in patients diagnosed with bipolar disorder or schizophrenia. Igalmi (dexmedetomidine) is an easy-to-administer, fast-acting drug that has revived a decades-long approval stagnation in the acute treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
HEALTH
Benzinga

New Study Reportedly Calls Into Question Merck's Ivermectin COVID Off Label Use And May Bolster 3CL Protease Inhibitors Such As Tollovid

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Even though Merck MRK released information about Ivermectin use in COVID-19, the New England Journal of Medicine published another study on the use of Ivermectin in COVID-19 last week. Ivermectin has been among the top alternative solutions for COVID since early reports in the pandemic suggested it could interfere with viral replication as well as improve outcomes for patients. However, if Ivermectin use decreases after continued publications reporting negligible effect, a vacuum of demand for all-natural alternatives, like Tollovid which is manufactured by Todos Medical TOMDF, could open up.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Preparing for CAR T cell therapy: patient selection, bridging therapies and lymphodepletion

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells have emerged as a potent therapeutic approach for patients with certain haematological cancers, with multiple CAR T cell products currently approved by the FDA for those with relapsed and/or refractory B cell malignancies. However, in order to derive the desired level of effectiveness, patients need to successfully receive the CAR T cell infusion in a timely fashion. This process entails apheresis of the patient's T cells, followed by CAR T cell manufacture. While awaiting infusion at an authorized treatment centre, patients may receive interim disease-directed therapy. Most patients will also receive a course of pre-CAR T cell lymphodepletion, which has emerged as an important factor in enabling durable responses. The time between apheresis and CAR T cell infusion is often not a simple journey, with each milestone being a critical step that can have important downstream consequences for the ability to receive the infusion and the strength of clinical responses. In this Review, we provide a summary of the many considerations for preparing patients with B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma or acute lymphoblastic leukaemia for CAR T cell therapy, and outline current limitations and areas for future research.
CANCER
Benzinga

Why Origin Agritech Stock Is Surging

Origin Agritech Ltd (NASDAQ: SEED) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced it signed purchase agreements to sell two feedstock companies 50,000 metric tons of its corn for RMB150 million ($23.58 million). Origin said after giving samples of its corn to potential feedstock customers for nutritional content validation,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Do Consumers Want From CBD/Hemp Brands? New Survey

How sustainable is hemp? What are consumers looking for in CBD brands?. A new survey from market research platform Suzy answers these questions and provides other insights into this growing industry. In March, the company asked more than 1,000 Americans to provide their opinions on sustainability. The research weighed results to accurately reflect the age, ethnicity and gender of the US population.
EDUCATION

