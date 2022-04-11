ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Indoor masks return to Philadelphia: What about New Jersey?

By Associated Press
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 3 days ago
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia is reinstating its indoor mask mandate after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections. The city’s top health official, Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, says that COVID-19 cases have risen more than 50% in 10 days. That's the threshold at which the city’s guidelines call for people to wear masks...

LiveLife
2d ago

Not wearing anything on my face in order for scared sheep to feel safe. Don't like it stay home. Plenty of online resources to get whatever you need online. No need to ever leave home

