ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

UCHealth welcomes newest Nuggets fans

By Kate Singh
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MT4Kr_0f6156Fs00

COLORADO SPRINGS — UCHealth is rounding up some of the Denver Nuggets’ newest fans. Both Memorial Hospital locations (North and Central), official health care partners of the Nuggets, are gifting babies with Nuggets burp clothes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iIFbz_0f6156Fs00

A UCHealth spokersperson said it’s all to cheer on our hometown team during Saturday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Missing Fountain man has been found

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man who went missing after a crash on Friday has been found. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to a head-on crash at the intersection of South Highway 85 and Highway 16. A male identified as 28-year-old Jose G. Martinez was seen running […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Denver, CO
Basketball
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
NBC Sports

Payton not sure GP2 will be able to return to Warriors next season

Gary Payton II has played his way into a significant pay raise this offseason. After signing with the Warriors before training camp and earning the 15th and final roster spot heading into the 2021-22 season, Payton's defense and energy off the bench have proven to be integral factors in Golden State's second unit.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uchealth#The Denver Nuggets#Memorial Hospital#The Golden State Warriors#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

CPW: Wildlife area burns west of Las Animas

BENT COUNTY, COLO – Colorado Park and Wildlife says a wildfire heading to Fort Lyon has burned across Oxbow State Wildlife Area west of Las Animas and Fort Lyon SWA. Colorado Parks and Wildlife say they are indefinitely closing the park because of fire and burn tree hazards. They added John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife […]
LAS ANIMAS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo homicide victim identified; investigation continues

UPDATE: The Pueblo County Corner has identified the man shot to death Monday night. According to Coroner Brian Cotter, Ryan Alfred Lucero, 29, died after being shot in the 1400 block of Mandan Place. Lucero’s next-of-kin has been notified. ORIGINAL: PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide after a man […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Mandatory evacuations lifted in Fort Lyon

UPDATE: Highway 194 through Fort Lyon to Highway 287 is back open, according to Colorado State Patrol. UPDATE: The fire near Fort Lyon is now estimated at several thousand acres, according to U.S. Forest Service. A Wildland Task Force with engines from Arapahoe and Douglas County just departed from Castle Rock to help. UPDATE: 145 […]
FORT LYON, CO
freightwaves.com

Late-season blizzard heading to Rockies and Plains

A late-season blizzard could severely slow down or even shut down transportation, supply chains and freight flows this week from the Rockies to south-central Canada. The same storm that dumped heavy snow in high elevations of the Northwest over the weekend will become stronger as it moves farther inland. The worst conditions for truckers who can’t avoid the storm will likely be Tuesday and Wednesday, especially in the northern Rockies and northwestern South Dakota, as well as western and central North Dakota. The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for these areas, where 12 to 24 inches of snow could pile up, with wind gusts as high as 50 to 55 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
KXRM

Randy Bishop to face judge Monday for litany of charges

COLORADO SPRINGS — After a court-ordered delay due to COVID, a Colorado Springs man accused in 2019 the murder of Anthony Faircloth and, in 2020, a shooting spree targetting CSPD officers will finally appear in court on Monday, April 11. Randy Bishop was put on the Pikes Peak Most Wanted List in September 2019. He […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fires in Otero and Bent Counties, Highway 50 has reopen

UPDATE: You can follow the Bent’s Fort fire in Otero County which reignited from a fire earlier in the day here. This fire has not forced any evacuations as of 4/12 at 9:30 p.m. You can follow the Fort Lyon fire which has evacuated the entire town of Fort Lyon here. OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — […]
OTERO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Procession honors fallen K-9 Jinx on Tuesday morning

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of K9 Deputy Jinx, who was killed in the line of duty Monday night in Manitou Springs. K9 Jinx was part of a team of Deputies and Manitou Springs Police Officers who responded to a call of a person menacing with […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Wildfire near Pueblo water treatment plant now 100% contained

UPDATE – 4/11 4:34 P.M. According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the fire is now 100% contained. No structures were lost, no injuries reported. Some crews are still on scene mopping up, but most have been released. UPDATE – 7:39 P.M. Crews are reporting the fire remains at 75% contained. They added fires and smoke […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Suspect, K-9 killed in Manitou shooting

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Manitou Springs at about 11 p.m. on Monday night. According to a CSPD release, Manitou Springs Police Officers and El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to a business in the 900 block of Manitou Avenue on […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

New Pickleball courts coming to Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Construction is underway on new pickleball courts at Mineral Palace Park. In a Facebook post on Monday, Pueblo Parks and Recreation announced that the new pickleball courts are well underway and their summer pickleball program is returning this summer. Parks and Recreation will begin offering pickleball lessons in June, and they will […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Missing endangered adult in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — 50-year-old Alejandro Ortiz was last seen April 12 at 9:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of Brockdell Drive in the Security/Widefield area. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Ortiz was last seen wearing a black jacket and glasses. He is 5’5″ tall, weighs 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy