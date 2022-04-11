Preparation and planning advised for severe weather season

As April brings the onset of peak tornado season in Oklahoma, Normanites are advised to create emergency plans specific to their households and circumstances, and be knowledgeable of tornado safety guidance.

“The first rule of personal preparedness is to have a plan,” said David Grizzle, Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Norman. “We want all residents to be as prepared as possible for the unexpected and to be aware of the best resources or tools available.”

Residents may visit the City of Norman Emergency Management webpage to access inclusive lists for links to such tools and resources, including:

Residents are advised to shelter in place in the event of severe weather. There are no City-managed shelters at this time as travel time, storm building rating and occupancy issues have been determined to cause greater risk to safety and welfare of community members seeking refuge. Staff and students of the OU Norman Campus can view information on Tornado Refuge Protocol here.

Residents may sign up for emergency alerts from the City of Norman, to include severe weather notifications, by clicking here.

###