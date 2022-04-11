Former UN Special Prosecutor for International War Crimes Tribunal Releases New Report on War Crimes in Ukraine
Authored by David Crane, Syracuse University Distinguished Scholar in Residence, and Syracuse University College of Law students, a new white paper, “Russian War Crimes Against Ukraine. The Breach of International Humanitarian Law by the Russian Federation [PDF],” offers in-depth accounting and accusations of crimes committed by the Russian Federation and President...news.syr.edu
