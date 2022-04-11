ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former UN Special Prosecutor for International War Crimes Tribunal Releases New Report on War Crimes in Ukraine

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthored by David Crane, Syracuse University Distinguished Scholar in Residence, and Syracuse University College of Law students, a new white paper, “Russian War Crimes Against Ukraine. The Breach of International Humanitarian Law by the Russian Federation [PDF],” offers in-depth accounting and accusations of crimes committed by the Russian Federation and President...

news.syr.edu

