Norman, OK

Norman Police Investigate Fatal Shooting near Lindsey Street and Elm Avenue

Norman, Oklahoma
Norman, Oklahoma
 4 days ago
The Norman Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 11:26 a.m. Saturday (April 9) near the intersection of Lindsey Street and Elm Avenue.

The initial investigation into the incident indicates a 36-year-old male approached a vehicle stopped at a red traffic light signal. The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old male, stated that the individual approached the vehicle and a disturbance occurred. During the disturbance, the driver produced a firearm and shot the individual. Witnesses attempted to render aid, but the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. A juvenile was also inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The incident remains under investigation by the NPD Criminal Investigations Division.

