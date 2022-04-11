ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Dust Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 12:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM PDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At...

Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 13:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Occasional northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon, then again from 2 AM to 2 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
Dust Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-22 11:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside A DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM PDT FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 1026 AM PDT, multiple dust channels were located along Interstate 10 between mile markers 124 and 128, or 19 miles west of Nicholls Warm Springs, or 19 miles east of Desert Center, and are nearly stationary. HAZARD...Less than a mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Satellite. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 124 and 128. Locations impacted include Interstate 10 west of Blythe. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
19 named tropical storms predicted for 2022

The 2022 hurricane season, which formally begins June 1, is expected to have "above average" activity with 19 named tropical cyclones, according to a report released Thursday by meteorologists at Colorado State University. Of the 19 storms, nine are expected to strengthen to hurricanes with sustained winds above 73 miles...
Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Parker Valley BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Palo Verde Valley, Chiriaco Summit, Eastern portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Chuckwalla Valley, Southeastern Imperial County and Chuckwalla Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution.
Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Red Flag Warning issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
High Wind Warning issued for Clay, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 10:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Clay; Union HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 45 mph with a few gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Clay and Union Counties. In Iowa, Plymouth, Cherokee, Woodbury and Ida Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Red Flag Warning issued for Central and South Weld County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and South Weld County; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Logan County; Morgan County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE ALL OF THE NORTHEAST PLAINS OF COLORADO...NOW INCLUDING FIRE WEATHER ZONES 238, 242 THROUGH 244, 248, AND 250 AND 251 The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 7 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 238, 242, 243, 244, 248, 250 and 251. * Timing...Late morning through early this evening. * Winds...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that develops will have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark and start a fast moving wildfire.
Major storm slams Western and Central U.S.

A severe and far-reaching storm was affecting much of the West and Plains on Tuesday, from the Canadian to the Mexican borders. Why it matters: The array of hazards is unusual even for the typically volatile spring in the U.S., with everything from wildfires to a multiday severe thunderstorm outbreak and, for some, even tornadoes and blizzard conditions.
High Wind Warning issued for Cherokee, Ida, Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Cherokee; Ida; Plymouth; Woodbury HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 45 mph with a few gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Clay and Union Counties. In Iowa, Plymouth, Cherokee, Woodbury and Ida Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-15 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert Slopes A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 10 AM PDT FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sustained west winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Valid from 2 PM PDT this afternoon until 10 AM PDT Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Blowing dust will reduce visibilities in some locations. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highway affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass, including the town of Inyokern, and U.S. Highway 395 north of Randsburg.
