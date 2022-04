If you are headed or need to commute using I-10 E this morning, you are out of luck. Traffic is backed-up as far as the eye could see due to a multi-car pile-up just past Lafayette. The crash happened around 1:30 am and according to the Louisiana State Police(LSP), on the scene now, several 18-wheelers and passenger vehicles are involved in this horrific accident.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 23 DAYS AGO