Bowling, bocce, and great food at Pinstripes

I make many types of grain bowls and enjoy the flexibility. I can make them with whatever is left in my fridge at any given time. Or, I plan a themed grain bowl, such as Asian style packed with brown or white rice, and veggies one might find in a stir fry. Indian-themed, curry-based grain bowls are an option, as well. And, of course, my favorite is a Mexican style grain bowl.

RECIPES ・ 28 DAYS AGO