Bowling, bocce, and great food at Pinstripes

Cohoes, WRGB — After years of being held as an indoor event, the 12th timesunion.com/Table Hopping Mac-n-Cheese Bowl was reimagined for 2022 as an outdoor festival. This year's event will take place along a blocked-off Remsen Street. It is expected to be sold-out, but currently there are tickets available.
On this week’s episode of the Food Podcast presented by Clearview Federal Credit Union on the TribLIVE podcast network, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank gets an inside look at how artisans are making one-of-a-kind bowls for this year’s Empty Bowls Fundraiser. The event, which supports Greater Pittsburgh Community...
Take a crispy pastry shell, stuff it with creamy sweet filling and roll it in chocolate and bits of crispy bacon. It’s the salty/sweet/rich treat you’ll need while watching the Lehigh Valley IronPigs this season. With opening dayApril 5, the IronPigs unveiled the new “team” of delicious foods coming to the park for fans to enjoy. Here’s the lineup: The grand slams Pork Racer Dog: Take a ...
This story is part of Mother's Day Gift Guide. CNET editors round up the hottest gadgets for Mom this year. For a mom or mom-like figure who loves to cook, you've got so many gifts to choose from it might make you dizzy. But, hey, that's certainly better than too few gifts to choose from.
Boomerang Coffee is a new coffee shop in Twin Falls. Located at 334 Cheney Dr they have a massive menu of not just coffee, but lots of treats. There is so much on the menu that the longer you look at it, the more appealing it looks. Boomerang Coffee And...
An event that raises hunger awareness in our community, the 14th Annual Empty Bowls, will be held in the Grace Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. The event will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The church is located at 113 Hargrove Road in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Dua Lipa gets it. She came to Houston last weekend as part of her Future Nostalgia Tour, for which she performed at the Toyota Center March 12, and went to some of the best restaurants in town during her visit. It’s well-documented that being famous, rich or powerful does not...
Bitoy’s Sweet Treats is celebrating the sweetness of spring with their natural and fresh confections. Joining us now with a look at some of their favorite spring dishes is CEO Layla Bitoy. 5957 W. Chicago Ave. Facebook @bitoysbrands. Instagram @bitoys_sweet_treats.
Saturday morning was full of sweat and smiles as athletes competed in Hawaii’s first Special Olympics since 2019. More than 60 athletes and 110 volunteers gathered at Waiakea High School to cheer on teammates and friends as they competed in track and field events. “We were worried about the...
I make many types of grain bowls and enjoy the flexibility. I can make them with whatever is left in my fridge at any given time. Or, I plan a themed grain bowl, such as Asian style packed with brown or white rice, and veggies one might find in a stir fry. Indian-themed, curry-based grain bowls are an option, as well. And, of course, my favorite is a Mexican style grain bowl.
After 10 weeks of training and hard work, our local athletes are ready to lift for the Special Olympics in Arizona.
The post Athletes wrap up training for local Special Olympics Powerlifting competition appeared first on KYMA.
CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden is getting ready to welcome hundreds visitors and it's first pickleball tournament this week. What is pickleball, you ask? It's a paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis, and tennis. The Tennis Center of Camden will host the 2022 South Carolina Cup, a...
Why should kids only be able to do an Easter egg hunt? Calling all adults! There is an awesome Easter egg hunt planned in downtown Saratoga this weekend. Not only will you have a chance to win raffles and gift certificates, but you will also be helping out a beloved chef that is fighting cancer.
Mother’s Ruin opened it’s Chicago location last month in the Avondale neighborhood. Chef & Partner Nick Pfannerstill stopped by to give us a look at what is on the menu. 1/2 pound dried chickpeas, soaked in 2 quarts of water overnight. 1 cup red onion, chopped. 1 cup...
PAWS Chicago hosting its annual Spring Adopt-A-Thon now through Saturday, April 16. Looking to add a furry friend to your family? From litters of irresistible kittens and cuddly puppies, to active teenage dogs and bonded adult cats, the PAWS Chicago Spring Adopt-a-thon will feature a wide variety of pets to suit every household.
Lifestyle expert Cheryl Leahy joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share five sustainable, women-owned products ahead of this year’s Earth Day. Smaller Things is a Chicago-based kids’ PJ brand that breaks the mold with products that are sustainable, ethically-made and 100% organic at their price point. The brand puts people and the planet first, and uses fabrics materials and packaging for their whimsical, original artist-illustrated pajamas.
Haverhill’s Crescent Yacht Club plans a triathlon involving a lot of throwing—axes, bowling balls and cornhole bags. Entrance into the Saturday, April 23, competition is $20 per person. Ax throwing takes place at Wicked Ax followed by bowling at Academy Lanes, both at Academy Plaza, 687-719 S. Main St., Haverhill, and then corn hole at Crescent Yacht Club, 30 Ferry St., Bradford.
Comments / 0