Evarts, KY

KSP investigates shooting

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky State Police are investigating an incident which resulted in one man suffering a gunshot wound on Saturday in the Evarts community. According to a press release from Kentucky State Police, at approximately...

IN THIS ARTICLE
