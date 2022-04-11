Pacific Gas & Electric will pay more than $55 million to avoid criminal prosecution for two major California wildfires

Two of California’s largest wildfire incidents in 2021 cost fire agencies more than $500 million apiece to suppress, and a third cost more than a quarter-million dollars to fight, according to new federal data. The massive Dixie Fire, which burned from mid-July through late October in Northern California, cost...
You'll probably remember the supply chain crisis that caused shortages last year. Grocery store shelves were empty. Cargo ships waited for weeks to dock in California. Also, a lack of semiconductors wreaked havoc on the automotive industry. Unfortunately, experts predict that the United States will face additional shortages in the coming months.
Southern California is home to the nation's highest gas prices, which are nearly $2 per gallon higher than a year ago. The costs have led some residents to master the art of fuel efficiency. Wayne Gerdis, who is serious about making his gas tank go further, said he's getting "well...
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican and American officials met Thursday amid disagreements about an electrical power reform that seeks to limit foreign-built renewable energy plants and grant a majority market share to Mexico’s state-owned power utility. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador met with U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry,...
NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering temporarily removing restrictions on summer sales of higher-ethanol gasoline blends as a way to lower fuel costs for U.S. consumers, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The review comes as President Joe Biden seeks to tame soaring...
April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials on Wednesday extended by 15 days a U.S. mandate requiring travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and in transit hubs, saying they needed time to assess the impact of a recent rise in COVID-19 cases. Industry groups and Republican lawmakers want the...
Gasoline prices have spiked — and Americans just keep driving more. As the West looks to replace global supplies of Russian oil and gas, the U.S. has done little to cool demand in the world’s biggest oil-consuming country. Democrats are proposing more renewable energy while Republicans call for...
Two Chinese carriers have been shipping more empty export containers than loaded exports out of the two biggest U.S. ports. The top two carriers that transported more empty containers than loaded U.S. exports out of the Port of Los Angeles were OOCL and its Shanghai-based parent company, COSCO. Two Chinese...
Use of renewable energy is on the up - wind and solar contributed just over 10% of the world's power supply last year, according to a new report. But not all countries are transitioning to clean power at the same pace. We need to significantly reduce global reliance on fossil...
(The Center Square) – Proposed legislation in Congress that would strengthen antitrust enforcement could cost the U.S. economy more than $319 billion if enacted, according to a recent economic study. The study was conducted by the National Economic Research Associates (NERA), an economic consulting firm, and commissioned by the...
Washington Gas must pay a civil penalty of $1,147,600 for widespread problems with its customer service, the Maryland Public Service Commission said Thursday in a final ruling on the Office of People Counsel’s complaint filed in September 2021. Washington Gas’s continued failure to improve its customer service record following...
ATLANTA — Prices at the pump continue to be in sharp focus right now, and 11Alive News viewers reached out to the Verify team asking how gas prices in the United States compare to pricing around the world. The debate has some online even pointing to the U.S., claiming...
The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) reports significant revenue from recent oil and gas lease sales on state trust lands, netting $1,187,194 from the first quarter of 2022.
April 14 (Reuters) - Through most of the pandemic, Kent International, Inc couldn’t import enough Chinese-made bicycles to supply Walmart Inc (WMT.N) and its other big U.S. retail customers. But in recent months, the New Jersey-based wholesaler and manufacturer built a nice buffer -- about a 10-week supply at...
General Motors’ driverless vehicle division, Cruise, is currently operating a fleet of fully autonomous Chevy Bolt EVs in San Francisco, developing the tech needed to launch several new AV products in the near future. Cruise is also leveraging its fleet of AVs to provide local underserved communities with meal deliveries, with two million meals delivered thus far.
New York Attorney General Letitia James has initiated a probe into oil companies over allegations of price gouging at a time of higher energy prices. In a statement on Thursday, James decried the rising cost of basic goods in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and noted the jump in corporate profits.
Comments / 0