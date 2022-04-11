ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Blazers GM on upcoming free agent Jusuf Nurkic: We're big fans

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ssNj_0f610KdQ00

Jay Allen: Cronin: “We’re big fans of Jusuf Nurkic. He had a career year, and we’ve seen growth from him each year. He’s just scratching the surface.” #RipCity

Source: Twitter @PDXjay

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Cronin: “We’re big fans of Jusuf Nurkic. He had a career year, and we’ve seen growth from him each year. He’s just scratching the surface.” #RipCity1:14 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Joe Cronin on Jusuf Nurkic’s upcoming free agency: “We’re big fans of Jusuf Nurkic. I think he had a career year this year and we expect that to continue. He’s just scratching the surface. He’s the kind of player we want to continue to build around.” – 1:14 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Names Joe Cronin specifically calls out as part of the “core”: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Justise Winslow. Notable since Nurkic is an unrestricted free agent coming up. – 1:08 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Final on-off leaders for 2021-22.

With how turrible the Blazers were after the All-Star break, Nurkic’s off-court mark went from -8.0 at the break (he was 36th in on-off differential) to -14.2 at the end of the season.

The on-off leader in OffRtg was Mikal Bridges (13.0). pic.twitter.com/SO1jDj3JUx11:12 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SM8Zi_0f610KdQ00

Jusuf Nurkic @bosnianbeast27

There’s nobody else like The Schonz

RIP CITY, BABY!

#BillSchonley pic.twitter.com/8t1OQWkJqZ2:40 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sx5We_0f610KdQ00

Sean Highkin @highkin

Jusuf Nurkic with flowers for Bill Schonley’s wife, Dottie pic.twitter.com/e3jPKUKLWP10:52 PM

Jusuf Nurkic @bosnianbeast27

📍Mostar – Bosnia and Herzegovina 🇧🇦 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ba9U0qRUl52:43 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V1NAY_0f610KdQ00

Michael Scotto: A lot of times when a trade is going down in the NBA, it comes down to need and whether there’s a little bit of desperation there. When I look at Portland’s situation, they got Josh Hart. Jusuf Nurkic is going to be a free agent, but there are enough people around the league that believe Nurkic and the Blazers will work out a deal, and he’ll stay there looking ahead towards next season and beyond. If you’re going along with that line of thinking, you’ve got Hart, Nurkic, Lillard. A lot of people around the league also believe Anfernee Simons will remain with the Blazers, and that’s why they made a lot of salary cap-saving moves to ultimately have more room to re-sign him and make another move going forward. Jerami Grant would plug a hole there at the four for them. Given where they’re at trying to compete with Lillard and his timeline, Grant is in the prime of his career at 28. -via HoopsHype / March 24, 2022

Elsewhere in Portland, after initial trade conversations, Jusuf Nurkic appears unlikely to be moved, as the veteran center and Trail Blazers brass have mutual interest in agreeing to a new contract this offseason, sources said. -via Bleacher Report / February 8, 2022

Comments / 1

Related
Lakers Daily

Russell Westbrook’s brutally honest response to notion that LeBron James and Anthony Davis tried to support him during Lakers struggles

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was brutally honest when discussing the support he received from LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021-22 season. Westbrook shouldered a lot of the blame for the Lakers’ struggles during the 2021-22 campaign, and he never really found a way to fit in alongside James and Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Says The Lakers Didn’t Need Russell Westbrook To Be Like He Was In Oklahoma City: “Everybody Had To Make Sacrifices. It Was Tough For Westbrook To Adjust To That.”

Russell Westbrook was expected to push the Los Angeles Lakers back into the championship picture. But he wasn't able to gel with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the squad, and ended up underperforming significantly. Westbrook wasn't able to change his playing style to suit AD and LeBron, and that cost the Lakers dearly during the season. And Anthony Davis pointed that out recently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Seemingly Takes A Shot At Lakers' Stars Who Didn't Play Against The Nuggets: "Team Win. Eight Guys In Double Figures. We Finally Guarded!"

Frank Vogel looks as good as gone, just 2 years after leading the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA championship. Since the news of Vogel's expected departure came out, several further reports about how he has lost the faith of the players, some of whom used to text during games, have emerged. And it's sadly become evident that the stars of the team no longer want to listen to what direction Vogel wants to take them in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Joe Cronin
Person
Justise Winslow
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Nassir Little
Person
Josh Hart
Person
Damian Lillard
The Spun

LeBron Was Asked If He Wants Russell Westbrook Back

The LeBron James-Russell Westbrook experiment was a disaster this year. There’s no way LeBron wants to run it back next season, right?. The Lakers’ season has officially come to an end. They’re not going to the playoffs, Frank Vogel has been fired and another tumultuous offseason is set to begin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Says NBA Head Coach Is ‘Getting Screwed’

After three seasons and an NBA championship, head coach Frank Vogel is reportedly set to be fired by Lakers brass as soon as Monday. The 2022 Lakers season ranks among the most disappointing in franchise history. But, Charles Barkley came to the coach’s defense on “Inside the NBA” Sunday night.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazers#Gm#Ripcity Source#Twitter Pdxjay#Baby
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Players Were Bothered Because Of LeBron James' Body Language After Russell Westbrook's Poor Plays: "James' Shoulders Would Slump And His Head Would Hang After Botched Opportunities To Score Or Defend."

LeBron James is done for this season, his Los Angeles Lakers didn't qualify for the postseason, and the franchise has to now focus on how they can get better moving forward and ensure that they don't have the same issues they did this year again. A big factor in their future will be the fate of Russell Westbrook, who LeBron James spoke about loving as a teammate in his exit interview on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Wants to Know What the Hell Happened to Ben Simmons' Back

The Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first night of the NBA's play-in tournament on Tuesday. Ben Simmons will not play and there are conflicting reports about whether or not he will be available to the team should they advance to the traditional NBA Playoffs. After sitting out 10 months, Simmons is dealing with a back injury and Stephen A. Smith wants to know what the hell happened. Smith first questioned the circumstances surrounding Simmons' back injury on Get Up this morning.
CLEVELAND, OH
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard Has Advice For Russell Westbrook’s Tumultuous Season

With the Los Angeles Lakers missing its two biggest stars while simultaneously dropping out of Play-In Tournament contention, all eyes are on Russell Westbrook. When the controversial superstar’s career landed him alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis last summer, the last thing Westbrook expected was to become the scapegoat for a failing Lakers season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Mark Jackson Expected To Be Candidate For NBA Job

There’s more than one NBA coaching vacancy in California. Monday’s news cycle has focused on the Los Angeles Lakers, who fired Frank Vogel after failing to reach the play-in tournament. But the Sacramento Kings are also seeking a reset at head coach, as they are not retaining interim coach Alvin Gentry.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could hire 2 ex-LeBron James teammates as coaches?

The Los Angeles Lakers could be getting real weird with it as they look to get their trainwreck of a team back onto the tracks. Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com noted Sunday that Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has been floated as a possible replacement for Frank Vogel as coach of the Lakers. Bulpett also added his own reporting, saying that Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Rajon Rondo could be hired by the Lakers as an assistant as well if Howard gets their head coaching job.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Blockbuster Trade That Could Happen This Summer: Russell Westbrook To Charlotte Hornets, Gordon Hayward And Kelly Oubre Jr To Los Angeles Lakers

There is no secret that the Lakers want to move on from Russell Westbrook, and the team emerging as the likely landing spot for the former MVP is none other than the Charlotte Hornets. Michael Jordan’s team is interested in the services of Westbrook, and that could be very good news for Lakers fans and the Lakers organization. After a season filled with frustration and poor play, moving on from Westbrook would be the right step in the right direction.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Unlikely ESPN host says Lakers tried to hire him

Either the Los Angeles Lakers are out here playing 8D Parcheesi or they have completely lost their minds. Speaking Monday on “First Take,” an unlikely ESPN host revealed that the Lakers tried to hire him as an assistant coach for this season — retired ex-NBA big man Kendrick Perkins.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy