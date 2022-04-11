Mac McClung scores six points in Los Angeles Lakers debut

Los Angeles (WJHL) – Former Gate City star Mac McClung recorded six points in 22 minutes in his Los Angeles Lakers debut Sunday night at Ball Arena in Denver.

McClung shot 2-5 from the field while also tallying three rebounds, one assist and one steal in the Lakers’ 146-141 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets. He had the highest plus-minus rating (+9) for bench players between both teams.

This was the second NBA contest for the Tri-Cities native after he logged three minutes for the Chic ago Bulls back on December 29 in which he registered two points on 1-1 shooting.

The former Blue Devil signed a two-way contract with the Lakers over the weekend along with being named the G-League Rookie of the Year after averaging 21.7 points, 7.6 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 27 regular-season games for the South Bay Lakers.

McClung chalked up the final basket of the Lakers season with a two-handed reverse dunk with half a second left in overtime. Los Angeles’ year wrapped on Sunday with a 33-49 record.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.