ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eustis, FL

‘Round and round’: 4-year-old placed in clothes dryer by caregiver, deputies say

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKrdv_0f60zgn700

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Eustis, Florida, woman is facing an aggravated child abuse charge after the 4-year-old left in her care told authorities how he sustained peculiar injuries that landed him in an emergency room in February.

According to WFTV, the boy was taken to the emergency room with grape-sized bruising around his eyes as well as bruising around his ears, shoulder and lower back.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department issued an arrest warrant for Amber Chapman on Friday and took the 35-year-old babysitter into custody the following day, WFLA reported.

Chapman, who was caring for the boy at the time he was hurt, was arrested after the boy told medical personnel that “Miss Amber” placed him in the clothes dryer with towels and he spun around, WFTV reported.

The boy told sheriff’s deputies several days after the emergency room visit that Chapman placed him in the dryer, closed the door and he “went round and round.” The child said Chapman then opened the door, closed the door again and he “went round and round,” the TV station reported.

Although a Child Protection Team was unable to determine if being placed in the dryer caused the boy’s injuries, the medical report indicated that the boy’s account is consistent with the severity of his injuries, WFTV reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Caregiver pleads guilty in starvation death of 7-year-old boy

A caregiver has pleaded guilty to charges in the starvation death of a 7-year-old boy Newburgh boy. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler tells News 12 that Leticia Bravo pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Peter Cuacuas. Bravo was the girlfriend of the boy's father and was his primary caregiver. She was accused of starving the boy and locking him in a room in the days before his death last February.
NEWBURGH, NY
People

4-Year-Old Girl Dies After SUV Slams Into Playground at Fla. Preschool: 'Unspeakable Tragedy'

A Florida girl was killed this week when a driver crashed into the playground of the preschool where she and another child were playing. According to a report sent to PEOPLE by the Florida Highway Patrol, a child died on Wednesday when a Jeep Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old woman veered off a DeSoto County roadway, drove through a chain-link fence and collided into two children inside a playground at Imagination Station Learning Center in Arcadia. The SUV finally came to a stop when it crashed into a tree, FHP said.
ARCADIA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County, FL
Crime & Safety
Eustis, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Eustis, FL
State
Florida State
County
Lake County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caregiver#Clothes Dryer#Child Abuse#Wftv#Wfla#Sheriff#A Child Protection Team#Cox Media Group
International Business Times

Florida Woman Goes Missing After Meeting Ex-Partner To Pick Up Daughter; Child Safe

A Florida woman has reportedly gone missing after meeting with her ex-partner to pick up her daughter, the authorities said. Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen Sunday evening at Florida's Navarre Beach, west of Tallahassee, where she was meeting her former partner and their 4-year-old daughter, Saylor. The girl's father was identified as Marcus Spanevelo, ABC 27 reported.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS LA

Co-owner of shoe store shuts doors permanently after young girl shot

As police work to extradite 20-year-old Marqel Cockrell back to San Bernardino County, where he's accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl named Ava inside the Mall of Victor Valley Tuesday night, his business partner was expressing her heartfelt sorrow over what happened to the little girl. RELATED: Shoe store owner Marqel Cockrell allegedly opened fire on shoplifters, instead hit 9-year-old girl at Victorville mallYoung Ava, who suffered three gunshot wound to the arm, was able to keep a smile on her face during the ambulance ride to the hospital. Amairani Sanchez, who co-owns the shoe store Sole Addicts with Cockrell, admitted that...
VICTORVILLE, CA
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIII TV3

4-year-old girl found alone at border, authorities say

DEL RIO, Texas — A young girl was rescued from the U.S.-Mexico border, according to authorities. It's not known exactly when she was found, but the U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector shared a picture on Tuesday morning of her being held in an agent's arms. "Another 4 y/o...
DEL RIO, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
97K+
Followers
97K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy