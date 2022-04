The operators of Gateway Apartments in the West End are seeking approval from Henrico County to demolish part of the complex to make way for a mixed-use development. Gateway Associates and Gateway Associates of Richmond II, LLC are seeking plan of development approval that would allow them to demolish one apartment building and several structures and replace them with a five-story apartment building with 80 studio, one- and two-bedroom units and more than 13,000 square feet of retail space on the first floor. The community is located slightly south of the intersection of North Parham Road and Fargo Road.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO