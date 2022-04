ALABASTER – Roughly 500 individuals turned out for the Easter egg drop on April 9 at Buck Creek Park, hosted by Community Baptist Church in Maylene. “In watching the children play through the morning, they seemed to really enjoy some of the games that we had for them to play and it appeared that Moonpie’z Shaved Ice and Sweet Treats was a hit as well, seeing how many kids were walking around eating shaved ice,” said Senior Pastor Jason Hobbs. “However, I would have to say the actual egg drop was probably the biggest highlight. Seeing the faces of the kids as they watched the helicopter circle, hearing them cheer as the eggs were dropped and then watching them rush out onto the field to get the eggs.”

ALABASTER, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO