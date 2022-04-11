ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

President Zelenskyy on NATO and the US's refusal to impose no-fly zone

CBS News
CBS News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Zelenskyy says he is grateful for the weapons NATO and...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 42

Verdugo
1d ago

zelenski believes he can give order to the entire world, he should take a rifle and fight with his squad, everything he wants he asked to USA, why he doesn't ask to others countries?hopefully Trump return to the white house and make him know his place

Reply(1)
7
David St. Pierre
1d ago

Weak Biden and NATO afraid of Putin, need to impose and defend a no fly zone. Stop fearing Putin and step up to the plate.

Reply(3)
12
Victoria Windland Taraska
1d ago

Biden has NOT given Ukraine exactly what they need to rid Russians out of their country. What happens next is completely on Biden. We will watch the horrors because Biden failed to take care of the Ukraine people. Russia has an army coming their way and what does the US do NOTHING. Biden needs to be relieved of his duties. Innocent people are dying because of him and there is no changing the facts.

Reply(3)
11
Related
CBS News

"It's coming": President Biden warns of "evolving" Russian cyber threat to U.S.

President Biden warned Monday that "evolving intelligence" suggests Russia is exploring options for potential cyber attacks targeting U.S. critical infrastructure. "The magnitude of Russia's cyber capacity is fairly consequential," Mr. Biden said, addressing the Business Roundtable, an association of some of the nation's largest corporations. "And it's coming." While there's...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#No Fly Zone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS News

China says Russia can't be blamed for "disturbing" civilian deaths in Ukraine until "full picture is clear"

Beijing — China on Wednesday said images of civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are "deeply disturbing" but that no blame should be apportioned until all facts are known. Emerging evidence of what appeared to be widespread civilian massacres in the wake of Russian withdrawals from the Kyiv areas may complicate Beijing's attempts to guide public opinion over the conflict, in which China has refused to criticize Moscow.
CHINA
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
CBS News

CBS News

426K+
Followers
50K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy