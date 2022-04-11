3 people hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in West Knox County (Knoxville, TN) Nationwide Report

On Saturday morning, three people suffered injuries following a head-on collision in West Knox County.

As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Middlebrook Pike and Chert Pit Road at about 10:50 a.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle crash [...]

Read More >>

April 11, 2022

Browse through Today’s Tennessee Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.