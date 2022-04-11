ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Union calls on Trial Court to shutdown Springfield Courthouse over safety concerns

By Nick Aresco
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GG8V2_0f60wFlJ00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local union concerned about the health and safety of employees working inside the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield is fighting to get a new courthouse for the city.

22News was there as a demonstration was held outside the Roderick Ireland Courthouse, fighting for a new building. The OPEIU Local 6 called on the Trial Court to evacuate the courthouse because of the unsafe conditions that have continued for years.

Trial Court releases Springfield Courthouse condition assessment

Elected officials and community leaders for months have called for the existing courthouse to be shut down entirely and replaced, because of reported issues such as sewage leaks and air quality concerns within its walls.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZgHQ_0f60wFlJ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0riIhc_0f60wFlJ00
    Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUFUP_0f60wFlJ00
    Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l2dd7_0f60wFlJ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aeDiJ_0f60wFlJ00
    Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d6VpX_0f60wFlJ00
    Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oawiZ_0f60wFlJ00
    Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33UpIZ_0f60wFlJ00
    Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQJHO_0f60wFlJ00
    Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rA8Uq_0f60wFlJ00
    Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nuj07_0f60wFlJ00
    Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLieJ_0f60wFlJ00
    Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWwJh_0f60wFlJ00
    Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OjKIi_0f60wFlJ00
    Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w8riv_0f60wFlJ00
    Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oyL1f_0f60wFlJ00
    Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mSNOe_0f60wFlJ00
    Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13wVyT_0f60wFlJ00
    Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SF54E_0f60wFlJ00
    Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds

“People are frightened, people are scared. There is not a day that goes by that I don’t get a call from scared workers saying they are afraid of being sick. They have respiratory problems, they have migraines and they get a way from the courthouse either remote work or taking some time off and they go away.” George Noel, Business Manager, OPEIU Local 6


Susan Laviolatte has worked inside the building for almost 30 years. Recently, she and other co-workers have moved out and now work in the old state building. “We’ve had numerous people die from cancer and throughout the building. I think this should be of real interest to the state to close this building because it is unhealthy to work here.” Susan Laviolatte of Springfield

Attorneys have said an independent study showed toxic, cancer-causing mold inside the building. Mold issues shut the courthouse down for weeks last year.

Congressman Richard Neal says the concerns are real and the evidence speaks for itself. “They are right to be concerned about the courthouse. I think that the stories that have come out in the last two years, are not only about the health hazards that present itself for the employees of the courthouse but you’re also talking about evidence that has potentially been damaged.”

An upcoming courthouse could be built in Springfield

Governor Charlie Baker last month said he was concerned about the courthouse but has not called for its closure. The lawsuit involving the Trial Court is set to be heard by the supreme judicial court on April 27.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Seasonal allergies and pollen misconceptions

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As we progress throughout spring here in CNY, warmer weather arrives but so does the pollen. Millions of Americans suffer allergy symptoms from pollen exposure though what exactly is pollen and how does it affect us? Pollen is defined as the male fertilizing agent of flowering plants, trees, grasses, and […]
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hampden County, MA
Springfield, MA
Government
Hampden County, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Springfield, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Richard Neal
MassLive.com

Letters to the Editor March 24, 2022: Rural vets rely on Northampton VA, reuse Springfield courthouse site and more

The U.S. Veterans Administration Medical Center in Northampton provides medical, psychiatric care, substance abuse counseling, treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder, nursing homecare for elderly vets and women services. There are 85 beds for behavior care, 32 nursing care and 16 substance abuse. Also, they also run 12 Veteran Affairs departments...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Times Leader

Courthouse gathering sees ‘collection of citizens’ concerned over manager choice, other issues

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Approximately 15 citizens gathered in front of the Luzerne County Courthouse Friday afternoon to protest a range of issues, including some who were opposed to Romilda Crocamo’s potential appointment as permanent county government manager. Dennison Township resident Andy Gegaris said...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
MassLive.com

2nd alleged victim takes witness stand in trial over off-duty Springfield police dustup at Nathan Bill’s bar

SPRINGFIELD — As Jozelle Ligon was loaded into the back of a police cruiser in handcuffs in the early morning hours of April 8, 2015, he muttered something to himself. “It’s going to be a long night,” was the remark he recalled for jurors in Hampden Superior Court on the second day of a trial scrutinizing a clash between Ligon, his friend and family members, and several off-duty police officers outside Nathan Bill’s pub in East Forest Park.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Union#Opeiu#The Trial Court#Springfield Courthouse#Hampden County Registry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WWLP

WWLP

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy