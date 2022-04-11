ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Pregnant Applebees worker cries after manager allegedly fatshames her

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z5YPJ_0f60qz8d00

An Applebee’s employee was left in tears after her manager allegedly commented on her pregnant belly.

TikToker Maria Pantoja shared the interaction in a video that now has over 500,000 views. “When you are 36 weeks pregnant and your manager tells you, ‘What are you having, three kids?’” she filmed herself saying in the video.

While sitting outside the Applebee’s chain restaurant, Pantoja said in the TikTok that she told her manager, “I’m going to cry because that’s rude.” He replied, “What, are you going to pop tomorrow?” The location of the restaurant was not made clear in the video.

“Just going to have a cry fest…someone watch my tables,” she captioned the viral video.

Pantoja shared the TikTok to the platform four days ago, but she has since turned off comments. That didn’t stop social media users from commenting on Pantoja’s other TikTok videos and sharing their thoughts about her manager’s unsolicited opinion.

“I came from your work video & I’m so sorry that happened to you but you’re so pretty girl!” wrote one TikTok user.

“Which Applebees and what manager,” said someone else. “Ima blow the Google reviews up and say I overheard it as a customer.”

“There is a pregnancy act,” explained another user, referring to the Pregnancy Discrimination Act which prohibits dsicrimination against employees affected by pregnancy. “He could be fired and sued.”

“Quit and call the main boss from there or HR or something about him making insensitive comments,” advised someone else. “You don’t deserve that from anyone.”

Patoja reportedly clarified in a since-deleted comment that a co-worker came to her defense and let the manager know that the comment “wasn’t cool.” The manager allegedly “didn’t mean it like that.”

@marrriaa__xo

Just going to have a cry fest …🥲 someone watch my tables. #serverlife #pregnant #36weekspregnant #pregnancyjourney

♬ original sound - Maria Pantoja

The American bar and grill chain recently came under fire after a franchise executive at an Applebee’s in Kansas suggested lowering wages amid inflation and higher gas prices. The email, which was sent by Wayne Pankratz to other executives, caused a mass resignation after Pankratz argued in the email that higher gas prices and inflation presented an opportunity to cut wages as workers would be living paycheck to paycheck.

Before quitting the Kansas franchise, an Applebee’s employee printed a large number of copies of the email, showed them to the other members of staff, and put them all over the restaurant. Four of the six managers, as well as at least 10 other employees, also quit.

American Franchise (AFC) Brands — which owns Applebee’s including the Kansas chain — have criticised the email and announced that Pankratz has since been terminated.

The Independent has reached out to Applebee’s for comment.

Comments / 286

TJD1971
2d ago

Anyone else find it ironic that this so called "victim" had a full glam face of makeup with the lashes and all before her tik tok so called tragedy.. Lyinggggggg.. Lawsuit, emotional distress... 🙄

Reply(20)
65
Sarah Sunshine
2d ago

so soft I swear. Manger probably joking about how big she was. Its something to conversate about wow. manger was just trying be on the level. cry babies.

Reply(43)
67
Patricia Oetzel
2d ago

Really...put on them big girl panties girl,...if this is the worst thing ever to happens to you ,...you got it made.. 🤷🏿‍♀️🤣🤣🤷🏿‍♀️🤷🏿‍♀️🤷🏿‍♀️🤷🏿‍♀️🤷🏿‍♀️🤣🤣

Reply
14
Related
Gillian Sisley

Mom Forces Daughter to Speed Up Funeral of Newborn

Is it ever appropriate to force someone to grieve more quickly?. Death is a heartbreaking tragedy to work through. For those left behind, they need time to mourn and find closure for the death of their loved ones. And with over 7 million people passing away in the US every year, this isn't an uncommon circumstance to deal with.
StaceyNHerrera

Pregnant woman refuses to eat boyfriend's mother's food

Pregnancy can be a challenging time for both would-be-parents. But the physical and emotional toll of maternal prenatal stress can also present challenges for the baby. A 2019 study published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS) found that approximately 30% of pregnant women report psychosocial stress, which may increase the risk of preterm birth. The study also noted that perceived social support might contribute to the reduction of prenatal stress.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Distractify

Walmart Greeter Says He Wasn’t Paid Enough to "Care" About Moms Stealing Baby Formula

When Sam Walton wrote about the greeter positions in his autobiography, he knew exactly what he was doing when he created them. They served a dual purpose: to make "older" customers feel more welcomed in stores but to also help provide an extra layer of presumed security. If there was someone at the front of the store saying hello and making eye contact with people, maybe many would-be thieves would think twice before lifting some toothpaste or a few cans of beer from the grocery.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Carpet Munching

You might have been in a relationship for a while with someone that you connect with, and the two of you may have even made the next step and decided to move in with each other. Now, that the two of you are living in the same home, you might have started to notice habits that your partner has that bother you like him or her picking food off the floor to eat it. So, what do you do if you have a partner that is willing to eat things that he or she drops on the floor and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Gillian Sisley

Man Humiliates Woman for Getting Pregnant after Infertility

Should some opinions just be left to one’s self?. Some people have always known they want to be parents, and for them to conceive is a true gift. While not everyone wants to have children, for some a child is a miracle. And with 3.7 million babies born each and every year in the US, these little miracles are something many experience on a daily basis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Applebees#Tiktok
SheKnows

Man Says No When Pregnant Partner Wants Mom Present For The Birth — But Reddit Says Yes

Click here to read the full article. Who gets to be in the delivery room when a child is born? While the birth of a baby is an exciting occasion for family members, that decision belongs to parents, and typically, the person in labor. But one couple who is expecting their first child any day now can’t agree on this — the pregnant woman wants her mother, who is a midwife, present for her home birth, at the objection of her partner. “This has been a point of contention for the last few months, but after our last discussion a couple...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Pregnant Wife Bans Husband From Delivery Room After Baby Name Divides Family. Is She Justified?

Click here to read the full article. A pregnant woman has banned her husband — and her in-laws — from the delivery room after a baby name debate spiraled. Choosing your baby’s name is a heavy decision; couples will deliberate, and even disagree, on the topic. But opening up the debate to extended family members is messy, as a woman on Reddit learned. “In my husband’s family, there is a tradition of naming a baby before it is born,” she explained on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” vertical. “The name is embroidered onto a blanket that has been passed down from generation...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Couple Divorcing After 6 Years of Marriage

Another 90 Day Fiance couple is calling it quits. Mark and Nikki Shoemaker are splitting up, E! News reports, after Mark filed to divorce Nikki earlier this month. Mark, who is 39 years older than Nikki, filed at the Baltimore County Circuit Court on March 2, filing the next day to seal the divorce; however, a judge denied that request.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Back Door Cheating

You might have been in a relationship with someone that you cared about, but after a while, you might have found out that the other person wasn't as committed to the relationship as you were. Your partner might have cheated on you, and that might have resulted in the two of you breaking up. You might now be wondering how to get over that situation and what you can do to mend before jumping into your next relationship. So, what can you do to move on? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Gillian Sisley

Woman Horrified After Friend Steals Birthday Gift for Mom

Data shows that 7.63 million arrests took place in the United States in 2020, and among those crimes were burglary, assault, general theft, and others. With that said, while being the victim of a crime will make a person feel horrible, birthdays are one day of the year that each person is meant to feel special. In fact, a study conducted of over 300 medical students found that the average person is in a better mood and feels much more loved overall on their birthday.
Tracey Folly

Woman demands grandchild from teen daughter: 'I don't care who the father is'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Years ago, I had a friend whose mother wanted a grandchild. My friend was only eighteen. While many eighteen-year-old women have children, I don't know how many of those young women feel pressured into becoming parents by their own mothers.
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Refuses to Accept Unborn Grandchild is a Girl

In some cultures, and throughout history, boys are preferred over girls. Whether it's for status reasons, carrying on family names, or cultural reasons. For example, due to the one-child law in China, it wasn't uncommon for newborn girls to be abandoned so that families could try again for a boy instead.
The Independent

The Independent

602K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy